SEN TenZ Valorant in-game settings: Gear, Key binds, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Graphics, Video Settings

Take a look at SEN Tenz Valorant setting, and if you want copy the custom settings which has led him to do some insane plays.
Tyson “Tenz” Ngo also known as the mechanical genius has gained a lot of popularity in recent years. Tenz is famous for his absolutely ridiculous plays as Jett and his insane aim. Tenz has also shown great skill in his professional career.
Starting out in Cloud 9 Blue ‘s Valorant roster, tenz made his way to join one of the best teams in the professional scene. After joining Sentinels, tenz unlocked his full potential, which led them to win Masters Rekyavic in dominating manner.
The Force is strong with @TenZOfficial. pic.twitter.com/3uiZZRp2ks
— Sentinels (@Sentinels) November 22, 2021
Well, enough praises of tenz. We all know how good he is. Let’s just dive into his settings.
SEN Tenz Gear
- Monitor: BENQ ZOWIE XL2546 240 HZ
- Keyboard: Xtrfy K4 TKL
- Mouse: Modded Finalmouse Starlight Phantom Medium
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA Mousepad
- Mic: HyperX Quadcast S
- Headset: Xtrfy H1
- Chair: Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series
Sen Tenz Valorant in-game Settings
Tenz Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI – 800
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.44
- eDPI – 352
- Scoped Sensitivity – 1
- Polling Rate – 1000
Tenz Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: Cyan
- Center Dot: Off
- Crosshair Outline: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Inner Lines: On
- InnerLine Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 5
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- InnerLine offset: 2
- Outer Lines: Off
Tenz Video Settings
- General
- Display – Fullscreen
- Resolution – 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked
- Graphics Settings
- Material Quality – Low
- Texture Quality – Low
- Detail Quality – Low
- UI Quality – Low
- Vignette – Off
- VSync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – None
- Anisotropic Filtering – 1x
- Improve Clarity – On
- Bloom – Off
- Distortion – Off
- Cast Shadows – On
That is all for Tenz’s in-game settings. Before we end, let us take a look at tenz dominating in valorant rank match.
Vandal 3k action, more clips soon when I get back to NA #medaltv https://t.co/lepjT7GdKk pic.twitter.com/Lt6KDyiaIm
— TenZ (@TenZOfficial) December 15, 2021
Watch Tenz live on twitch.com/tenz.