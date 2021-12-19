SEN TenZ Valorant in-game settings: Gear, Key binds, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Graphics, Video Settings

Take a look at SEN Tenz Valorant setting, and if you want copy the custom settings which has led him to do some insane plays.

Tyson “Tenz” Ngo also known as the mechanical genius has gained a lot of popularity in recent years. Tenz is famous for his absolutely ridiculous plays as Jett and his insane aim. Tenz has also shown great skill in his professional career.

Starting out in Cloud 9 Blue ‘s Valorant roster, tenz made his way to join one of the best teams in the professional scene. After joining Sentinels, tenz unlocked his full potential, which led them to win Masters Rekyavic in dominating manner.

Well, enough praises of tenz. We all know how good he is. Let’s just dive into his settings.

SEN Tenz Gear

Monitor: BENQ ZOWIE XL2546 240 HZ

BENQ ZOWIE XL2546 240 HZ Keyboard: Xtrfy K4 TKL

Xtrfy K4 TKL Mouse: Modded Finalmouse Starlight Phantom Medium

Modded Finalmouse Starlight Phantom Medium Mousepad: VAXEE PA Mousepad

VAXEE PA Mousepad Mic: HyperX Quadcast S

HyperX Quadcast S Headset: Xtrfy H1

Xtrfy H1 Chair: Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series

Sen Tenz Valorant in-game Settings

Tenz Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 800

800 In-game Sensitivity – 0.44

0.44 eDPI – 352

352 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Tenz Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Cyan

Cyan Center Dot: Off

Off Crosshair Outline: On Outline Opacity: 1 Outline Thickness: 1

On Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 5 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 2

On Outer Lines: Off

Tenz Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – None Anisotropic Filtering – 1x Improve Clarity – On Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – On



That is all for Tenz’s in-game settings. Before we end, let us take a look at tenz dominating in valorant rank match.

Vandal 3k action, more clips soon when I get back to NA #medaltv https://t.co/lepjT7GdKk pic.twitter.com/Lt6KDyiaIm — TenZ (@TenZOfficial) December 15, 2021

