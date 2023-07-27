Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections – Possible price, release date and more

Naruto and his son Boruto in the game (Image via Bandai Namco)

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will be the latest entry to the STROM series created by Bandai Namco. This game’s release will mark the 20th Anniversary celebrations of the Naruto anime.

The story of Naruto, written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, is one most celebrated Shonen manga around the globe. In October 2002, the Shonen Jump top-seller debuted as anime, taking the world by storm. With the popularity of both manga and anime, the Strom series was started by Bandai Namco in 2008.

To mark the seventh sequel in the Strom franchise and celebrate 20 years of Naruto anime, Bandai will be creating a brand new game in 2023. We have compiled this article to give you all the latest information about the game.

Everything to know about Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

According to leaks, Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will be released on October 20, 2023. This date surfaced from an accidental listing from game selling site based in Denmark. The game is likely priced at 449 Danish Krone, roughly $66 in the United States.

However, in the US market, the game can be released at $59.99, the standard pricing for most new-generation games. Like its predecessors, Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will be a fighting-adventure game.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Dorgendantes/status/1683833221539311616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The developer has already confirmed all the available platforms for the game. These platforms are:

Microsoft Windows

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 4/5

Nintendo Switch

The game will feature a new roster of characters like Boruto, Kawaki, and Jigen. Reports say that Naruto will also have his Bayron Mode, which would be exciting for the fans to observe in the game.

Other than the main characters, different Naruto characters will also appear in the upcoming game. Additionally, Combination Jutsu techniques from Ultimate Ninja Strom 4 will also return with this game.

That is all we know about the upcoming Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections release in 2023.