Hi-fi Rush is the Next Best Thing after Minecraft in the Xbox Game Pass!

Hi-fi Rush is one of the best games we’ve played in the Xbox Game Pass, and it reminds us of Sunset Overdrive. Details below.

Hi-fi Rush is a third-person perspective Action game with a central element of rhythm. Tango Developers are the creators of this game, and the art style, action, and gameplay are beautiful. You might know Tango from their previous hit, Evil Within. The game’s art style resembles and has elements of Sunset Overdrive and Jet Set Run. The cartoonish drawing style offers simple gameplay and makes the game more enjoyable. Let us break down the elements of the game and the mechanics.

Why You Should Get the Xbox Game Pass Game Pass Just for Hi-fi Rush

This game provides us with everything we like about video games; fun gameplay mechanics, over-the-top cartoonish art style, music that treats you right, fun combat, intuitive boss fights, and so much more. The best part about this game? Buy the Xbox Game Pass cheaper than a battle pass in any multiplayer game and experience it. It is cheaper and will give you the best bang for your buck.

You can buy Minecraft for the game pass, but we recommend going for this game more than anything. The main character is Chai, who goes to Vandaley corporation to get a robotic arm, but instead gets a musical player implant in his chest, not to mention he wants to be a rockstar.

How is Hi-Fi Rush this dope?? pic.twitter.com/RlWegdtD4r — Blessing Adeoye Jr. (@BlessingJr) January 28, 2023

Vandaley calls him a defect, and that’s how Chai’s war against the robotic company starts. The combat is basically a huge QTE; if you manage to press buttons according to the beats, the attacks deal more damage.

We guarantee this game will be one of the best investments for your time if you have not already played it. If you want similar games with the same art style and gameplay, try Jet Set Radio and Sunset Overdrive.

