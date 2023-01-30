Stephen Curry Mouth Guard Ejections: How Many Times Has Warriors’ Star Been Thrown Out of an NBA Game?

The Golden State Warriors are the highest-valued franchise in all of the NBA, and the 2nd highest-valued sports franchise in North America. There are a lot of reasons behind the same, but none is bigger than a 6ft 2″ man: Stephen Curry.

As his own Head Coach put it, Steph transcends the game.

“He’s the modern MJ” Coach Kerr with the ultimate praise for Steph 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ffkevnJEWq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 16, 2023

He’s one of a kind and brings a whole different energy every time he steps foot on the floor. Along with being the greatest shooter of all time, Steph is also one of the most entertaining players the game has ever seen.

He usually has a very calm and composed demeanor on the court, but there are times when he’s lost his cool. Over the course of his 14-year NBA career, here are the times Steph has been ejected.

Stephen Curry has been ejected thrice because of his mouthguard!

Over the last 14 seasons, Steph has played 860 regular season games and 134 playoff games. Having just under a thousand games under his belt, it’s fair to assume Curry would have racked up his fair share of fouls. However, as it turns out, the Chef has been ejected only three times in this 994-game span.

All three of his ejections have come due to his mouthguard!

The first time Curry was ejected was during Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals. Steph was furious over a call, and threw his mouth guard, which ended up hitting a fan.

The other two times Stephen Curry was ejected were against the Grizzlies.

The first one of the two came in 2017. Steph was not given a foul call on a play, with the Warriors down eight with a minute left in the fourth quarter. He thrust his mouth guard on the baseline, but it was in the direction of the official. Steph was tossed from the game. However, he didn’t walk back alone. Kevin Durant was mad as well, and while defending his teammate, KD muttered some words that got him tossed too.

The third and most recent ejection happened during the Warriors’ recent game against the Grizzlies. With 1:14 left in the game, Curry was mad at Jordan Poole for the shot he took. Steph tossed his mouthguard in frustration and in turn, got tossed from the game.

Steph was just ejected from the game after throwing his mouth piece … pic.twitter.com/b1rl7cEMXq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 26, 2023

I guess Curry needs to hold on to his mouth guard better, or make sure he doesn’t toss it in the direction of the officials again xD

Steph has been set back $100,000 due to his ejections

When Steph tossed his mouthguard for the first time in 2016, he got a warning from the NBA, along with a $25K fine. The second time he did it, he was fined $50,000 by the league. The NBA took his recent act seriously, and they decided an ejection wasn’t enough. They fined him yet another $25,000.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/YVfBthJAJG — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 28, 2023

Adding the three fines his mouth guards have cost him, the tally is now up to $100,000. If the Warriors’ season doesn’t get better, we may see the number climb even further.

