LeBron James Left Flabbergasted by Recent Missed Calls by Officials, Shares Twitter Post: “🤦🏾‍♂️!!! I don’t understand. I truly don’t”

Jan 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers were plain and simply robbed by the officials last night. Hosting the Boston Celtics on ESPN’s Rivalry Week, the Lakers put up one heck of a fight against the NBA’s top team. LeBron James was driving to the hoop with the game tied, and he was fouled clearly by Jayson Tatum. However, the game officials did not call the foul.

LeBron James was in disbelief after the refs didn’t call this foul at the end of regulation (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/hLavkATVg8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 29, 2023

This foul call would have sent LeBron to the free-throw line with little to no time left on the clock. Despite the Lakers’ attempt, the referees did not listen to reason. Patrick Beverley even brought out a courtside cameraman’s camera to show a clear shot of the foul.

Patrick Beverley took a professional camera to show the officials the missed foul call on LeBron James in the final seconds of Lakers-Celtics. He got hit with a technical foul for it.pic.twitter.com/yNNf7vnOc9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 29, 2023

Later, LeBron took to his Twitter to express his disbelief.

Also Read: “Shaquille O’Neal, I’m Proud of You!”: Kevin Durant Responds to 4x NBA Champion Posting His Resume on Twitter

LeBron James expresses displeasure over wrong/missed calls

The game was still in OT, when the NBA announced that the referees missed that call.

The NBA has already determined in its postgame review that the officials got the call wrong on the Lakers’ last possession of the 4th Q and a Jayson Tatum should have been called for a shooting foul on LeBron James, league sources told ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 29, 2023

However, the Celtics took the game to OT and beat the Lakers. After the game, LeBron expressed his displeasure.

That one hurt BIG TIME!!! I don’t understand — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 29, 2023

A night later, Bron woke up today and was still shocked over the non-call.

🤦🏾‍♂️!!! I don’t understand. I truly don’t https://t.co/XgVDGRZ5Wa — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 29, 2023

This is the fourth time over the last two weeks that the officials have missed calls that cost the Lakers close games. If the calls had been different, these four games could have helped the Lakers be as high as the 4th seed. The West is a competitive conference; every game could potentially decide whether a team makes it to the playoffs or misses them.

Also Read: “Tony Parker Is The Most Selfish Player”: Stephen Jackson, Ex-San Antonio Spurs Player Opens Up About Eva Longoria’s Ex-Husband

NBA Twitter reacts to Bron’s complain

NBA Twitter saw what happened last night and they totally sympathize with the King. It is heartbreaking to see clear calls being missed, and how they’re costing the team.

What’s worse is if those plays went the Lakers way they would be 5th or 6th seed right now. Smh. — Los 🍇 (@LosPollosTV) January 29, 2023

It’s unbelievable — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) January 29, 2023

Pain after pain after pain💔 pic.twitter.com/Z9rzjBbper — Witness Lebron (@Lebron1Witness) January 29, 2023

Also Read: GOAT Michael Jordan Once Shockingly Bent a Knee to a Mere Fan At the Sport of Basketball