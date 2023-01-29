HomeSearch

LeBron James Left Flabbergasted by Recent Missed Calls by Officials, Shares Twitter Post: “🤦🏾‍♂️!!! I don’t understand. I truly don’t”

Raahib Singh
|Published 29/01/2023

Jan 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers were plain and simply robbed by the officials last night. Hosting the Boston Celtics on ESPN’s Rivalry Week, the Lakers put up one heck of a fight against the NBA’s top team. LeBron James was driving to the hoop with the game tied, and he was fouled clearly by Jayson Tatum. However, the game officials did not call the foul.

This foul call would have sent LeBron to the free-throw line with little to no time left on the clock. Despite the Lakers’ attempt, the referees did not listen to reason. Patrick Beverley even brought out a courtside cameraman’s camera to show a clear shot of the foul.

Later, LeBron took to his Twitter to express his disbelief.

LeBron James expresses displeasure over wrong/missed calls

The game was still in OT, when the NBA announced that the referees missed that call.

However, the Celtics took the game to OT and beat the Lakers. After the game, LeBron expressed his displeasure.

A night later, Bron woke up today and was still shocked over the non-call.

This is the fourth time over the last two weeks that the officials have missed calls that cost the Lakers close games. If the calls had been different, these four games could have helped the Lakers be as high as the 4th seed. The West is a competitive conference; every game could potentially decide whether a team makes it to the playoffs or misses them.

NBA Twitter reacts to Bron’s complain

NBA Twitter saw what happened last night and they totally sympathize with the King. It is heartbreaking to see clear calls being missed, and how they’re costing the team.

