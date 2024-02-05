Did Playboi Carti Appear on Adin Ross’ Stream?

Adin David Ross X Playboi Carti’s stream was a huge shock for fans as the rapper spent less than 10 minutes of quality time on stream. For a better understanding, Adin’s onstream collaboration with Carti was one of the most awaited Kick stream ever. That also the streamer put all his heart and soul into this stream, both financially and production-wise.

Adin Ross is well-known for inviting top-tier special guests to his channel and providing his audience with quality content. Some of his previous guests included legends like Chris Brown, 21 Savage, Soulja Boy, and more. Although not all of his collaborations end well, they are considered to be pretty exciting. Due to their popularity, such streams exceed expectations in terms of view counts. Sometimes these collaborations end up breaking records.

Adin Ross X Playboi Carti stream also reached such heights hype-wise. Fans were excited to see the rapper on screen, and not to forget the Kick streamer had to pay him $2 million in cash and further a Ferrari just to make the appearance. This amount of money is something most streamers could not even afford. It was later revealed that the Face of Kick had to charter a private jet for his travel and beyond all Adin had a $20-30 million Kick deal waiting for him. Ultimately, If it was not for Adin Ross, the collaboration stream would not have been possible.

According to updates pages, more than 400k viewers were already live even before Playboi could enter the room. Unfortunately, there was a huge turn of events that extremely disappointed the streamer himself and also his fans.

Why couldn’t we see Playboi Carti on Adin’s stream?

According to Adin Ross, Playboi Carti had come to the location for the stream. Very much to Adin’s disappointment he spent some time in the building but left without entering the live stream. Explaining the situation, the streamer stated, “I was so close to having him in this building…Cardi, you sold so hard bro, Eddie was ready to give you a multi-million dollar deal…you knew what it was, you had to just come for what an hour, an hour and a half, come and get your two million, and Ferrari…crazy sh*t I don’t understand it. I swear to god chat, I put all my life. He was here and everything.”

To top off the situation, Palyboi suddenly accepted to appear on-stream but spent less than 10 minutes without revealing his face or uttering a sentence to the viewers. Even further, he made sure to take the complete cash payment as per their deal. Adin Ross broke the all-time record for most viewers lost in just 1 minute after the mess.

Fans were weirded out about the incident. They mentioned how Adin was scammed two times in a row i.e. by 21 Savage and now by Playboi Carti. A commenter claimed he had doubts from the very beginning because Carti had never appeared in any media outlets for several years.