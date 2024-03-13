Adin Ross Claims KSI Is Responsible for Andrew Tate’s Arrest Since He Is From the United Kingdom

Adin Ross was reacting to Andrew Tate’s arrest during his recent Kick livestream when he claimed Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji was responsible for it. Adin Ross is one of the most influential live streamers in the industry, and it does not take long for his opinions to go viral. However, this time, the online community believed the 23-year-old was mistaken.



Andrew Tate and Tristate Tate, popularly called the Tate Brothers, were initially arrested in Romania at the end of 2022. They spent months in prison before the authorities placed them on house arrest. Eventually, they were allowed to move freely within Romanian borders but ordered not to leave the country. After several months of freedom, the brothers were recently arrested by the United Kingdom government over some s*xual offense charges dating back to 2012-2015.

Surprisingly, as per Adin Ross’s recent claims, the Tate brothers were arrested after he leaked information about them leaving Romania. However, when Adin’s live chat actively targeted him for the situation, the streamer proceeded to claim that KSI should be held responsible for the arrest just because the latter was from the UK. Using the opportunity to target KSI over their personal issues, he stated, “So, blame KSI not me, what the f**k… Bro, blame KSI… am I from the UK? Am I from that f**king country? No bro. Blame KSI, stop blaming me then chat.”

The online community claimed that blaming other people for one’s own mistakes just based on nationality was not right. Just because KSI was from the UK did not mean he should be responsible for Adin’s mistakes. In fact, even though only a few commenters were direct in their approach, most insisted that Adin Ross’ fault led to the arrests.



Adin Ross claims his mistake led to Andrew Tate’s arrest

Although Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Romania over UK orders, it might have been Adin Ross’s statements that led to the situation. In his latest livestream, the 23-year-old explained that Tate’s team had confirmed that he had leaked some sensitive information about Andrew which led to his arrest. Adin even apologized for his mistake on stream, stating, “I f**ked up… I really really feel bad about that, I am sorry. I honestly did not mean for that to happen.”

The 23-year-old further added that he had spoken and apologized to Andrew about the unintentional situation. According to Adin, the 37-year-old had forgiven him for the mistake and even asked him to visit Romania and stream together.



Unfortunately, fans were not happy with Adin’s mistakes. They called him a sn*tch and insisted they would have never forgiven Adin. As reported by Rolling Stone, the arrest was accelerated after one of Adin Ross’s live streams where he talked about Andrew’s plan to leave Romania and never come back. In the stream, the 23-year-old was reading a DM from Andrew Tate, when he revealed, “Andrew had hit me up. He said, hey, I am gonna be leaving Romania soon and probably never coming back. If you wanna come over and do a week of long streams and content before I leave…”