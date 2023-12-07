EA FC 24 Przemyslaw Frankowski Radioactive SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 spoiling their fans by releasing exciting Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). The latest one they released in the Przemysław Frankowski Radioactive SBC. Fans shouldn’t miss out on the opportunity to grab this card. So, here is everything for them to know about it.

The newest Ultimate Team promo, Radioactive, boosts the stats of selected players. But it stands out because the new cards allow for full chemistry with squad members from the same league, club, and nation. Having a manager from the same league has the same effect. The RC Lens right back Frankowski is the latest Radioactive to join the Ultimate Team.

About Przemysław Frankowski Radioactive card

As his base card, the Pole International has a 79-rated Rare Gold card. It is not something most players would usually want aside from completing SBCs. However, fans would definetly want to get their hands on Frankowski’s new 85-rated Radioactive card. After all, it has some well-balanced stat, but the 93-Pace stands out the most. The pace will help players to make attacking runs or even track back for defending.

Fans shouldn’t miss this opportunity to grab a special card from Ligue 1. This card would help them to build teams based on the top division of French football. But even if that’s not the case, they should still try getting it. This card offers better chemistry with other members of the team, and it helps create a hybrid league squad.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Fans won’t have to open multiple packs to obtain this 85-rated Radioactive card. But they still have a hurdle to overcome for this card. Fans must create a Starting XI for completing the respective SBC to obtain this special item as a reward. But they must remember to meet the requirements while creating the team.

Przemysław Frankowski

One Ligue 1 Uber Eats player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be above 84.

Fans would need to spend over 27,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market to create the required team. But fans can complete the challenge with fewer coins by using untradable or spare cards. If these resources are in short supply, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more coins and cards.

Fans of EA FC 24 should remember that this Przemysaw Frankowski Radioactive SBC is only available for a limited time. So, they must complete the Ultimate Team challenge before it expires.