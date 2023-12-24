Adin Ross Reveals His $2,000,000 Car Collection Joining the Likes of David Beckham

Adin David Ross revealed his updated car collection during his most recent Kick livestream and his fans lost their mind seeing the collection and the valuation. For a short backstory, Adin Ross started as a gaming streamer on Twitch who eventually rose to prominence because of his gaming as well as controversial interviews, confrontations, commentary, reactions, and more. Today, he is the most popular live streamer and the face of Kick.com. He is en route to becoming the first Kick streamer to hit one million followers.

The streaming sensation has been on and off on the topic of cars throughout his streaming journey. It was during his latest livestream that he revealed his entire updated end-of-2023 car collection for his viewers. The collection and the possible investment behind them were enough to blow people’s minds.

As far as his stream revealed his arsenal did have a Bentley easily worth over $167k, a Rolls Royce worth over $392k, a Mercedes AMG with a starting price of $185k, a Tesla which could easily cost $130k, and finally a Lamborghini Urus which is priced at $240k or more. Other than the above, Adin also possibly owns a Porsche which could range up to $250k and another Rolls Royce that was gifted by the Kick platform for his 23rd birthday thereby peaking the total to almost $2 million.

Adin shows off his $2,000,000 car collection ‼️ pic.twitter.com/vzymKgybps — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) December 24, 2023

Adin Ross’s car collection could be easily considered very close to that of David Beckham who is known to own a $66k Cadillac Escalade, a $254k Ferrari 612 Scagleitti, a $178k Jaguar F Type Project 7, and possibly even more. Both celebrities do have a resemblance in choice of cars i.e. a combination of luxury vehicles and hyper cars just perfect for everyday driving and when required, some high-octane fun.

What are all the cars Adin Ross owns?

Adin Ross is known to be one of the richest live streamers in the world. The streamer’s car collection consists of the likes of various other high-profile celebrities like David Beckham, Floyd Mayweather, Rowan Atkinson, and more. Here is the updated list of cars Adin Ross owns:

Bentley Bentayga

Rolls Royce Cullinan

Mercedes AMG G63s

Lamborghini Urus

Tesla Model X

Porche 911 Carrera 4S

Lamborghini Huracan Evo

GTA in real life — Mighty (@FumblinK) December 24, 2023

Adin Ross’s car arsenal is an unbelievable investment and impressive looking. The online community has compared his car arsenal to the GTA game but in real life. It is definitely worth every bit of the hype Adin’s community shows.