“I Always Knew I’d Be Me” – Adin Ross Shares an Old Takeover Plan, Claims People Can Achieve Anything if They Set Goals and Execute Properly

Adin David Ross became a surprising source of inspiration recently after he shared a picture of his old takeover plans on social media urging people to believe in themselves and chase their dreams. For a brief context, Adin Ross started his streaming career on Twitch, became a Twitch partner, and attracted millions of followers. Today, after joining Kick.com under a multi-million dollar deal, he is the face of the platform and one of the most popular and wealthy live streamers in the world.

However, becoming so famous was neither an easy task nor an overnight miracle. Recently, the streaming sensation shared a picture displaying his takeover plan from December 26, 2018. He was merely 18 years old then but had a huge dream to become a Twitch partner and conquer the streaming industry. Adin followed two rules to make his dream come true, with the first and most important being, “Believe in yourself – You cannot make it without faith in yourself. There will be ups and downs. You must get through the downs.” Meanwhile, the second rule stated, “No giving up – eliminate laziness and focus on the good.”

Further on, the face of Kick.com also included a few lines of advice while sharing the picture on social media to motivate the new generation. He explained how it was possible to bring a huge in life in just a year and took his own example saying, “I became a millionaire at 20 years old.” According to the streamer, it was important to set goals and execute them properly, and he wanted everyone to remember, “It’s your life, not your parents nobody else’s.” After giving his advice, he also set a goal for himself i.e. “I’m 23 now and I’m gonna hit a B (billion) before I’m 30.”

His fans considered these words to be quite inspiring. According to many fans, most people from the current generation were the opposite of what the streaming sensation has advised. They were lazy with no determination or a fixed goal to achieve. Nowadays people try to find shortcuts to achieve their dreams and usually give up easily when they hit a brick on the road. So, the fans claimed Adin’s advice to be wonderful and most appropriate.

Fans Laud Adin Ross for his commitment

Fans were quite positive about the post and had a lot of nice words to say. While they spoke about how good Adin’s pieces of advice were, people also lauded the streamer for committing to his plan and not giving up. A fan exclaimed how he dared to become the greatest in his field and thereafter claimed Adin’s hard work had paid off and he would become one of the greatest streamers or The Greatest of all time.

As usual, there were haters set to troll the streamer as one person claimed that he could never become a billionaire by 30 while multiple others pointed out his handwriting calling it “toddler’s handwriting and Kindergarten writing” Similarly, a few others called him the laziest millionaire and stated he was just lucky to have earned so much money.

Adin Ross started as an amateur live streamer by focusing primarily on gaming. However, he dared to do something different, and that led him to collaborate with famous personalities. He might have used several controversial methods on the way but has ultimately reached his goal. Moreover, we are also sure he has a set plan to become a billionaire by 30, and it would be interesting to see how Adin progresses from here on out.

