EA FC 24 TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution: How and Which Players to Evolve?

The Team of the Year promotion is a milestone event in every Ultimate Team calendar. Fans await this event for the entire year as it brings with it several overpowered cards, exciting Squad Building Challenges (SBCs), and Evolutions. The “TOTY Center Back Prospect” Evolution is one of those new additions, and as the name suggests, it allows fans to strengthen a Center Back by increasing defensive stats and providing new Playstyles.

The newly launched “TOTY Center Back Prospect” is completely free and will not require fans to spend Ultimate Team coins or FC points to evolve their chosen card. However, fans must be cautious to avoid wasting the free upgrade by making the wrong decision, as the Evolution cannot be undone or redone once a player is locked in.

Requirements for TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution

Evolutions are a revolutionary Ultimate Team feature introduced in EA FC 24 that allows fans to strengthen their weak or favorite cards. However, the game limits fans from creating absurdly strong cards with exceptionally high stats by applying some requisites that make a player eligible. Even the “TOTY Center Back Prospect” has a specific eligibility criteria, which entails:

Overall: Maximum 85-rated



Pace: Maximum 82-rated



Physical: Maximum 88-rated



Must be: CB



No. of Playstyles: 8

No. of Playstyles+: 0

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?



Now that we know about this newly-added free Evolution’s eligibility criteria, let’s look at the steps fans must follow to upgrade their selected card. To complete the “TOTY Center Back Prospect” Evolution, EA FC 24 fans must go through three separate levels of challenges.

Level 1 Challenge

Play four Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win two Squad Battle matches by scoring at least two goals using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. This can also be completed by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win three Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battle matches by scoring at least two goals using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. This can also be completed by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 3 Challenge

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using the active EVO player.

Win two Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battle matches using the active EVO player at a minimum Semi-Pro level. Fans can also complete this objective by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

TOTY Center Back Prospect would significantly improve the traits and overall ratings of the selected card, as well as introduce new Playstyles and a Playstyle+ once completed. Fans will receive these upgrades in three sets, as the Evolution is divided into three levels.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +1

Passing +2

Defending +2

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +1

Aggression +5

Jumping +4

Strength +4

Intercept Playstyle

Level 3 Rewards

Overall +2

Pace +1

Passing +2

Dribbling +3

Defending +2

Jockey Playstyle+

What cards should they choose for TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution?

Despite the qualifying conditions limiting the pool of cards eligible for this new free Evolution, some cards are still ideal for the upgrade. We believe the following five cards are the best picks for the newly added TOTY Center Back Prospect.

John Stones Rare Gold (85-rated CB)

(85-rated CB) Milan Skriniar Rare Gold (84-rated CB)

(84-rated CB) Min Jae Kim Rare Gold (84-rated CB)

(84-rated CB) William Saliba Rare Gold (83-rated CB)

Gold (83-rated CB) Emre Can Rare Gold (83-rated CDM)

These are our top five suggestions for TOTY Center Back Prospect. The choice might not match with every fan’s pick, but the evolved versions of our top five picks won’t disappoint the fans.