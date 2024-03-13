After Alex Pereira, Adin Ross Attempts to Take a Punch From Jake Paul

Adin David Ross collaborated with Jake Paul in his recent livestream and the two even trained together inside a boxing ring. Adin Ross is one of the most popular personalities in the streaming industry. Since boxing and combat sports content has paced up in recent months, the 23-year-old has been collaborating with different popular sports personalities like Alex Pereira and recently Jake Paul, content creator and a professional boxer.

Adin’s previous experience with Alex Pereira, a UFC champion was not the sweetest, as he challenged himself to survive a kick from the champ. Naturally, as expected, the lightest kick from Alex led to a painful reaction as Adin began limping around. However, it seems like the Kick streamer has already forgotten his past experience as he asked Jake Paul to punch him in the stomach.

Jake’s punch was way stronger than Alex Pereira’s blow and it naturally dropped Adin to his knees. Even though Jake Paul is a YouTuber, his strength is not to be underestimated. After initiating his professional boxing career in 2020, he has faced several reputed combat sports personalities. Moreover, Jake nicknamed “The Problem Child” has won nine out of his ten fights including six KOs.

The punch took the breath out of Adin Ross and he sank to his knees. As the streamer kneeled on the ground, he stated, “Yeah, that’s it, I am done. Oh, f**k, I can’t breathe.” Although Jake claimed he had used the bare minimum of his strength, the 23-year-old was seen crawling on his hands and knees.

Jake Paul claims Logan Paul lied about his Mike Tyson deal

The Adin Ross X Jake Paul collab stream had a lot of other surprises in store. While reacting to a clip of Logan Paul talking about his deal with Mike Tyson, The Problem Child insisted that his elder brother had lied about the situation. The Podcast clip shown by Adin Ross was uploaded by Happy Punch on X. As per their description the Mike Tyson fight was offered to Logan which he proceeded to decline. However, Jake came prepared to spill the truth.

According to Jake Paul, Logan and his team had taken the deal to Mike Tyson. They were in search of worthy fighters for their Netflix deal and Mike Tyson was only chosen after Tommy Fury had declined due to financial disagreements. When Adin Ross asked about the deal, Jake explained, “Yeah, which is also not true! We are the ones who brought the deal to Mike Tyson. So, I don’t know why he would say that… we went to Mike Tyson and after months of talking got him to be down to fight. Mike Tyson wasn’t offering people deals so I don’t know what he is talking about… we were the ones offering the deal to fight.”