Adin Ross Goes Up Against UFC Champion Alex Pereira, Takes a Painful Kick to the Leg

Adin David Ross was recently live-streaming an MMA training session on his Kick channel when he decided to go up against UFC Champion Alex Pereira. Alex Periera is a former kickboxer and currently a UFC fighter in the light heavyweight division.

Surprisingly, during the livestream, Adin went totally against his usual nature and decided to face one of Alex’s bold moves. After gathering some courage, the streamer asked the UFC champion to kick his leg as hard as he could. Even though Alex used almost no strength resulting in a light blow on the streamer’s thigh, it was enough to push Adin to his limits.



The 23-year-old yelled out in pain and was seen holding his leg while hopping around. He was not able to stand properly and even claimed his leg was vibrating. Naturally, the UFC star was confused and shocked at Adin’s reaction to the mild hit. However, the streamer recovered within a few minutes and asked for a stronger kick, saying, “You think I could do a little more Chat?” Adin also wanted Konvy to experience it but requested Alex to use more power because he was stronger.

Fans claim Alex Pereira went soft on the streamer

The clip was uploaded by the DramaAlert Twitter page and went viral in a couple of hours on Twitter. However, it led to a debate about the strength of Alex’s kick. While the UFC champion agreed to use just 10% of his strength, opinions were divided with a few insisting Alex had gone soft while others claimed the kick to be way stronger. A kickboxer, MMA fighter, and UFC champion like Alex Periera is never to be meddled with. Even if they choose to use only a fraction of their strength, an untrained person is likely to experience a lot of pain. Considering this, Twitter users questioned if Alex was trying to dislocate Adin’s knees and claimed the streamer would feel the actual pain the next day.

Unfortunately, a few haters took this opportunity to mock Adin Ross. They even compared him to Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballintahzy and stated the Rumble streamer didn’t react in such a way even after facing Sean Strickland in a fight.

