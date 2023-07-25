After Ronaldo and the Kardashians, IShowSpeed sings and dances with Neymar in Japan

The streaming sensation Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. surprised the world by meeting Kim Kardashian while he went o watch his soccer idol Cristiano Ronaldo in Japan. But the session of meeting celebrities doesn’t end here, as he also sang and danced with Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr.

IShowSpeed is one of the fastest-growing streamers on YouTube, with over 18.6 million subscribers. He is famous for his crazy actions and energetic personality on livestream. But lately, he is also got famous for his interest in soccer. The young streamer even live-streamed FIFA World Cup 2022 on his channel.

But the streamer’s love for this global sport started with him fanboying over the Portuguese soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo. IShowSpeed even attended many matches of the Al-Nassr star. He recently traveled to Japan to watch Ronaldo’s game against PSG. But during this visit, Speed came across to meet Neymar.

IShowSpeed met the Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr.

IShowSpeed traveled to Japan to see the match between Al-Nassr and Paris Saint-Germain. He didn’t see his favorite soccer star, Ronaldo putting the ball behind the net. But his visit to this match didn’t go in vain, as he still got to meet the famous American personality Kim Kardashian and her kids.

But this wasn’t his only celebrity meeting at the match, as he also came across Neymar. The latter is one of the biggest soccer stars in the world, who currently plays for the French club PSG. Speed couldn’t hold back his excitement seeing the Brazilian soccer star.

Even Neymar seemed happy to meet the young streaming sensation. It won’t be surprising that Neymar is aware of who Speed is. After all, the PSG winger has also tried his hands in streaming. Eventually, Speed asked Neymar to sing and dance with him. Despite his reluctance, the 31-year-old finally performed a few steps with Speed.

Fans praised Speed for meeting the PSG superstar

Fans showered IShowSpeed with praises for him meeting Neymar Jr. in Japan. They stated the young streamer is enjoying his best life since he met celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Neymar Jr. A fan even speculated that he would win the renowned “Streamer of the Year” award.

It would be entertaining to see which celebrity IShowSpeed will encounter in his future livestream. If you found this entertaining, click here to read how he became a fan of Ronaldo’s archrival, Lionel Messi.