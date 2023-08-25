“They are clipping out the wrong part” – IShowSpeed confronts his dad on stream for calling him IShowMeat on TikTok

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. is a pretty well-known viral YouTube live streamer. He has been pumping out YouTube videos and live streams from a pretty young age. Now he has almost 20 million followers on the platform. One of his live streams went terribly wrong a few weeks back when he accidentally flashed his privates on stream. Following this incident, IShowSpeed was branded “IShowMeat” by the internet.

Since then he has been bullied by his viewers and fans on stream chat and most other social media applications. He even claimed it has been affecting his mental health negatively. But things went from bad to worse when he was mocked by his own father.

Upon viewing his father’s TikTok, Speed decided to confront him on stream. Let’s dive in to see what his father has to say about the situation.

IShowSpeed confronts his dad about the IShowMeat situation on-stream

Speed viewed his father singing the IShowMeat song while sitting in complete disbelief. After viewing he immediately decided to call his father. He told himself that there is no way the video was accurate and that he was going to call his dad. The Streamer then proceeded to ask the chat if the video was even real, and said, “Like deada*s, is this real, is this f**king real?”



Speed told his dad that he knew what he did. His dad immediately apologized to Speed and stated that he was sorry and that he did not mean to do that. The YouTuber then proceeded to ask his dad why he called him IShowMeat. His dad immediately insisted that he did not call Speed by that name, but was instead mocking his own self



He also claimed that if Speed went through the stream completely, he would understand that his dad was calling himself IShowMeat. The streamer’s father then proceeded to add that people are just clipping out the wrong part. Moreover, Speed’s dad also exclaimed that he was just trying to take off the heat from his son by looking out for him



In reply, Speed told his father that he does not need to lie and should just be honest. However, his dad responded by claiming he loves the streamer with all his heart, and Speed could even check the stream to see if he was being truthful.



The clip was uploaded to X (Twitter) which garnered a ton of reactions. Here is what they had to say about IShowSpeed’s confrontation.

