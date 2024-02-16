“Say It to My Face” – N3on Reacts to Adin Ross Badmouthing Him

The disagreements between Adin David Ross and Rangesh “N3on” Mutama have become one of the longest-standing feuds in the streaming industry. However, Adin crossed a line recently as he was spotted agreeing with fans badmouthing N3on. Naturally, this angered N3on and he challenged Adin to insult him in person instead of hiding behind the keyboard.



Recently Adin Ross was interacting with some of his fans when they chose to insult N3on. While the fans were quite critical of the controversial streamer, Adin decided to join in on the insults much to everyone’s surprise. He even had a broad smile on his face as he nodded along to the insults and shouted, “Facts!.” Subsequently, the clip was spammed on N3on’s live chat during one of his recent streams, and the streamer challenged Adin, stating, “So funny bro, so funny say it to my face, let’s go bro… say it to my face, let’s go.”

A Fan on Adin Ross’s Stream called N3on a Bitch‼️ pic.twitter.com/cpcrCm4Rcz — Xzes (@Xzes01) February 15, 2024

n3on reacts to Adin Ross speaking bad on him “Say it to my face” pic.twitter.com/zvH0wsAoH4 — vaultz (@vaultzclips) February 16, 2024

According to reports, N3on started his career as a mere gaming streamer, and it was Adin who helped catapult him to fame. Adin even helped him land a lucrative contract with the Kick live-streaming platform and promoted N3on personally until the latter made a name for himself in the field. However, even though their friendship seemed unshakable initially, a string of incidents led to the unexpected.

Adin Ross was not a big fan of the friend group N3on had chosen. According to him, It comprised some of the most controversial content creators who would only lead the streamer downhill. Furthermore, apart from preferring his friends to Adin, the situation got worse when N3on got into a relationship with Samantha “Sam” Frank. A few weeks after N3on and Sam got together, Adin called the former, claiming his girlfriend had cheated on him. However, N3on refused to believe Adin’s accusation and this led to a massive rift between the two.

Will Adin Ross and N3on ever be on the same terms again?

Unfortunately, it seems like Adin and N3on’s friendship is a thing of the past. Adin has already announced that he would never work with N3on in the future since the latter has changed as a person. He even insisted that N3on’s controversial friend ground forced him to change, while the streamer had no idea how harmful it was for his career.

Apart from that, Adin Ross once explained how he had made impressive career path blueprints for N3on to follow and thereby introduced him to numerous popular streamers. However, N3on went on to kill the relationships to the point where no top-rated content creator was ready to collaborate with him. Furthermore, The Face of Kick also blamed N3on’s friends for the streamer’s downfall, saying, “There is no going back from that bro like that is some real… that’s bullsh*t.”

| BREAKING: ADIN CLAIMS HIM AND N3ON BRIDGE ARE TO FAR BURNT OUT, TO FIX THE ISSUES BETWEEN THEM. pic.twitter.com/KylHTmLahl — N3on HQ (@N3onHQ) December 30, 2023

It is important to note that Adin does not believe in multiple chances. He made a note while explaining his breakup with Demisux that he does not have time to give people repeated chances. Based on the damage N3on has done to Adin Ross and his reputation in the industry, there is almost no way they are fixing their bond in the days to come.