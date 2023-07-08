Logan Paul in one of his Impaulsive podcast episodes opened a conversation about Félix “xQc” Lengyel’s $100 million Kick deal, and let’s say he was really sure if the deal was even real. xQc did not take this lightly and responded with some strong statements in one of his Twitch live streams.

Advertisement

xQc as part of his daily Twitch live streaming was responding to a variety of content when he came across Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast where Logan was talking about xQc’s $100 million Kick deal. Logan displayed an expression of disbelief when he heard about the contract. xQc does not like the statement and immediately responds.

xQc also adds up that Logan Paul always hypes up the achievements he has accomplished and on the other hand, assesses other people’s achievements in an inferior way. He thinks it is very weird to react in such a manner.

Advertisement

xQc responds to Logan Paul’s disbelief on the $100 million Kick contract

xQc is one of the leading live streamers on Twitch, and he has recently signed a $100 million contract with Twitch’s rival company Kick. There has been quite a talk about his contract recently, and Logan Paul expressed his views in one of his recent Impaulsive podcasts.

xQc in one of the Twitch live streams comes across a clip of Logan Paul’s reaction to his Kick contract. Logan Paul shows complete disbelief if the contract is actually true. Logan Paul also speaks about Ninja’s multi-million dollar Mixer contract by showing an expression of lacking authenticity.

xQc is quick to respond and adds that Logan Paul has always been excited about the achievements he has conquered and simply trash talks about the achievements of other people. So he thinks this is a very weird way to approach things.

xQc did show complete respect towards Logan Paul stating that they are complete legends in content creating and being social media influencers. xQc’s reaction to Logan Paul’s conversation was spot on but click here to know how xQc reacted to a fan who donated him money which he thought to be huge.