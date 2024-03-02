EA FC 24 David Ginola Triple Threat Hero SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Amidst the hype of Fantasy FC, Triple Threat has returned to EA FC 24 with David Ginola’s card being added as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC). Aside from card packs and the Transfer market, fans now have another method to acquire this Hero card.



Triple Threat is a promo EA FC 24 introduced earlier to Ultimate Team to honor footballing trios consisting of players from the same club in both men’s and women’s football from the past and present. A special card with enhanced stats and overall ratings, along with new Playstyles and Playstyles+, were awarded to the selected players.

What are the stats of the David Ginola Triple Threat Hero card?

The former PSG star joined EA FC 24 as an 89-rated Base Hero, which is a massively sought-after item in Ultimate Team. After all, Icons and Heroes cards are extremely popular among fans for their excellent stats and overall ratings. Ginola later received a 90-rated Triple Threat edition, which is an improvement over his base edition.

Fans can recreate how Ginola used to breeze past his opponents in EA FC 24 with the 90-rated Triple Threat Hero card. It is possible because the card has stats like 91-pace and 92-dribbling. Moreover, players looking to get chemistry links with French or Ligue 1 players on their teams would like to have this card.

How do you acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Ginola Triple Threat is now available as an SBC reward, so fans must assemble starting lineups while meeting some requirements. However, it is one of the most challenging SBCs, as they will have to build 16 squads:

Top Form

The starting lineup should have one Team of the Week (TOTW) player.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 85.

France

The starting lineup should have one French player.

The starting lineup should have one Team of the Week (TOTW) player.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 85.

Ligue 1

The starting lineup should have one Ligue 1 player.

The starting lineup should have one Team of the Week (TOTW) player.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 85.

86-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 86.

86-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 86.

86-Rated Squad

The starting lineup should have one Team of the Week (TOTW) player.

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 86.

87-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 87.

87-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 88.

89-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 89.

89-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 89.

89-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 89.

90-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 90.

90-Rated Squad

The lineup’s overall rating should be over 90.

Fans would need to spend 2.74 million coins to purchase the player cards from the Transfer Market required to finish the SBC. As an alternative, players can use fodder cards they may have in their collection. They can also participate in Ultimate Team matches if they are low on cash or cards.

We won’t advise fans to complete this new SBC since they can get better cards at lower prices. They should instead save their fodder for the new batch of Icon SBC that will soon be added to the game.

