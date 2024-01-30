Fact Check: Is Adin Ross on the Autism Spectrum?

Adin David Ross recently came up with an unexpected idea and went on to take an online autism test while streaming. The results were a surprise to Adin himself as well as his fans. To better understand the person, Adin Ross is a highly celebrated livestreamer on the Kick platform. Owing to his brilliance, performance, and connectivity, he has also been made the Face of the streaming platform.

Advertisement

However, a personality being of high stature does not mean he is physically and mentally a perfect being. Adin has previously faced multiple situations primarily including addiction, depression, and more. According to Adin, he has always been a bit suspicious of suffering from autism. Surprisingly, he had not taken any steps to rectify the situation until now.

The streaming sensation decided to take an online autism test by a reputed medical organization “Clinical Partners” live on-stream to better categorize himself on the autism spectrum. After answering around 30 questions about different behavioral and activity-based questions, the test results came out to be a surprise.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdinUpdate/status/1752174458507256169?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After scoring a high 21 out of 30 and the measure reaching “Strong likelihood”, the result page displayed the message, “Based on your results, there is a strong probability that you are autistic.” Interestingly, Adin Ross was not shocked or scared by the diagnosis. After reading the results out loud, he stated with a chill tone, “Oh well, so I am not even borderline, I am an a*tist.”

Are online autism tests accurate?

It is extremely important to remember that online autism tests only provide a person with an indicative diagnosis i.e. just a direction to base the comprehensive diagnosis on. These tests can never confirm if a person is on the autism spectrum. If people have doubts about themselves being autistic, the best line of action is to visit a licensed medical practitioner and get tested according to medical standards.

The online test results received by Adin Ross also mentioned the same. The website clearly stated that the results produced for him were only indicative and non-formal. The page also suggested Adin Ross take a comprehensive test that could provide an official and recognized diagnosis.

How did fans react to Adin Ross’s autism diagnosis?

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Jayyurr11/status/1752174866579456442?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Pulsiveee/status/1752174779065385412?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Since Adin Ross spoke about his autism speculations about a year ago, people stated that there was nothing new. Some even mocked the Face of Kick and shared a couple of livestream clips showcasing weird behavior and laughs by the streamer himself. Those fans claimed that they knew he had a problem by referring to the clips. A couple of them also commented “LMAOOO” which in all seriousness is not an appropriate response to the situation.