Factcheck: Was IShowSpeed’s X (Twitter) Account Hacked?

IShowSpeed‘s X account was recently taken over by hackers who spammed crypto links in his bio. Once the streamer was notified of the situation, he immediately sent out a warning message to his fans, asking them not to click on any links or believe anything the hackers posted. According to reports, hackers gained access to the account and started posting malicious scam links that affected the integrity of the website. That is the primary reason why Speed’s account was locked out for a decent chunk of time.

Advertisement

| BREAKING: Speed’s account has been hacked and is currently being spammed by crypto scammers. Avoid clicking on any links sent from Speed’s account at the moment. pic.twitter.com/v3vgB4BMPt — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) January 31, 2024

Interestingly, this is not the first time that someone hacked Speed. A few years ago, the streamer’s PC got hacked during a live stream and it left the audience quite concerned. However, people eventually calmed down when they realized that the hackers weren’t able to do much harm. Unfortunately, we cannot say the same about this incident as it is still under investigation and we do not know if the attackers got their hands on any sensitive information..

Advertisement

Did X lock Speed’s Account?

| UPDATE: Twitter have locked Speed’s account, so there shouldn’t be anymore issues. Do not click Speed’s link in bio as this has not yet been fixed. https://t.co/xltyAMXssX — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) January 31, 2024

In an attempt to contain the damages done, X locked out Speed’s account so that the integrity of the platform was maintained. Currently, Speed’s bio hasn’t been fixed yet, and it still contains malicious content that is related to crypto scams. Nevertheless, many have commended Twitch for taking such an immediate step as the damages can be contained without the situation going haywire.

Unfortunately, IShowSpeed’s account hasn’t been unlocked as of yet. However, X is trying their best to see if the hackers tampered with anything else other than a few posts and the malicious bio. Still, quite naturally, the sudden attack has left Speed’s fans completely unnerved.

What was Speed’s take on the hacking incident?

Speed – Ur done pic.twitter.com/UGAPLBW2y9 — slipz (@slipperrz) January 31, 2024

The post above shows Speed talking about the hacking incident and claiming it was an “inside job.” He mentioned that it is impossible for an outsider to hack into his account and post malicious links in an attempt to trap his fans. In addition, the streamer also claimed that whoever it was would pay the price of hacking his account since he has “people on Twitter.”

Advertisement

Speed looked noticeably angry about the entire situation and insisted that someone on his production team had betrayed him. “When I find out who that person was, you’re done,” Speed told his viewers while talking about the inside job. Additionally, the streamer mentioned that he will eventually find out the identity of the hacker since he knows quite a few higher-ups at X.

From the looks of it, not only Speed’s X account but his Facebook account was also affected by the incident. Nevertheless, the streamer ended the video promising that he was going to get to the bottom of this. It is unclear who the hacker is at this point but more information will come to light once Speed’s account is restored.