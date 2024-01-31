HomeSearch

Factcheck: Was IShowSpeed’s X (Twitter) Account Hacked?

Adnan Juzar Kachwala
ishowspeed twitter hack

(image via The SportsRush)

IShowSpeed‘s X account was recently taken over by hackers who spammed crypto links in his bio. Once the streamer was notified of the situation, he immediately sent out a warning message to his fans, asking them not to click on any links or believe anything the hackers posted. According to reports, hackers gained access to the account and started posting malicious scam links that affected the integrity of the website. That is the primary reason why Speed’s account was locked out for a decent chunk of time.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that someone hacked Speed. A few years ago, the streamer’s PC got hacked during a live stream and it left the audience quite concerned. However, people eventually calmed down when they realized that the hackers weren’t able to do much harm. Unfortunately, we cannot say the same about this incident as it is still under investigation and we do not know if the attackers got their hands on any sensitive information..

Did X lock Speed’s Account?

In an attempt to contain the damages done, X locked out Speed’s account so that the integrity of the platform was maintained. Currently, Speed’s bio hasn’t been fixed yet, and it still contains malicious content that is related to crypto scams. Nevertheless, many have commended Twitch for taking such an immediate step as the damages can be contained without the situation going haywire.

Unfortunately, IShowSpeed’s account hasn’t been unlocked as of yet. However, X is trying their best to see if the hackers tampered with anything else other than a few posts and the malicious bio.  Still, quite naturally, the sudden attack has left Speed’s fans completely unnerved.

What was Speed’s take on the hacking incident?

The post above shows Speed talking about the hacking incident and claiming it was an “inside job.” He mentioned that it is impossible for an outsider to hack into his account and post malicious links in an attempt to trap his fans. In addition, the streamer also claimed that whoever it was would pay the price of hacking his account since he has “people on Twitter.”

Speed looked noticeably angry about the entire situation and insisted that someone on his production team had betrayed him. “When I find out who that person was, you’re done,” Speed told his viewers while talking about the inside job. Additionally, the streamer mentioned that he will eventually find out the identity of the hacker since he knows quite a few higher-ups at X.

From the looks of it, not only Speed’s X account but his Facebook account was also affected by the incident. Nevertheless, the streamer ended the video promising that he was going to get to the bottom of this. It is unclear who the hacker is at this point but more information will come to light once Speed’s account is restored.

Adnan Juzar Kachwala

Adnan Kachwala is a Gaming Journalist working as a Content Writer at The SportsRush. Adnan started covering Valorant when he watched Shroud dominate public matches with his aim. He wanted to write about Call of Duty ever since his first Nuclear in Black Ops II. He has an expertise in FPS games like Call of Duty and Valorant and has been covering them along with other games for more than two years. He has written more than 600 articles on both of those games along with other popular AAA titles. He has a Mass Media Degree with a Specialization in Journalism. Adnan has an expertise writing listicles related to Gaming and reviewing newer releases. When he is not making content, you can find him reading books, creating videos and watching Valorant Esports on Twitch.

