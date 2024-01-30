“I’ve Been Through This” – IShowSpeed Prank Calls Kai Cenat About a Pregnant Lady, Gets Shocked Hearing His Reply

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr’s recent pregnancy prank on Kai Cenat forced an unexpected reply out of the latter, leaving the community reeling in shock. Although it is not usual for streamers to leak sensitive information about themselves on live stream, Kai made a massive blunder recently. Speed, being his usual self, had planned to play the viral pregnancy prank on Kai during his latest stream. He called up his friend and put on a worried voice before mentioning how he had gotten a girl pregnant and was regretting the decision.

Kai Cenat admits to aborting baby? Speed prank called him on a private stream and told him he got a girl pregnant and Kai said he been through this shit! pic.twitter.com/OexC8YxGrC — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 29, 2024

Speed put on a completely believable act over the phone as he stated, “I am nineteen, I wanna no f*cking kid man.” However, Kai Cenat’s prompt answer shocked Speed as well as his viewers. Even though Kai did not know that the entire prank was being streamed online, Darren did not expect him to reveal such sensitive information over the phone call. Nevertheless, after listing to Speed’s rant, the Twitch sensation tried to reassure him by saying, “Listen to me, Trust me, bro, I have been through this sh*t bro, trust me, bro.” Fortunately, Speed was quick enough to catch on and cut the audio to the live broadcast before Kai could divulge any personal information.



Does Kai Cenat’s reply to IShowSpeed mean he aborted before?

No, whatever the reply might have been, we cannot say for certain if Kai was involved in an abortion previously. As a matter of fact, the phrase, “I have been through this sh*t before” could be directed toward two different situations. Either Kai Cenat has been in a very similar situation where he got a lady pregnant and circumstances forced them to abort the child, or it could be that Kai had faced a false pregnancy scare in the past. On the whole, it is impossible to know what the Twitch streamer has faced previously. So, making wild assumptions is not a viable option, especially when the topic is as sensitive as pregnancy.



Wow kid killer — fernnnn (@Fernnnn510) January 29, 2024

He probably just left the kid for the mom to take care of, that’s what these types of people do — ValleyZoomer ✝️ (@ValleyZoomerVZ) January 29, 2024

Netizens also had similar reactions to the news. While a few people were completely revolting against Kai Cenat for allegedly aborting a child in the past, another commenter mentioned the possibility of the streamer leaving the kid for the mother to take care of. A bunch of people also accepted that admitting to such a situation on livestream was horrible.