Fans Insist MrBeast was Robbed, Claims the YouTuber Should Have Won Time’s Person of the Year Over Taylor Swift

Time magazine is one of the most prestigious lifestyle magazines based in New York that awards one standout personality every year as the “Person of the Year”. The winner is usually selected based on the influence the person has had on various events of the year and the worthy winner of Person of the Year 2023 turned out to be Pop icon Taylor Swift.

However, MrBeast’s fans disapprove of the selection by Time magazine as they have a list of reasons why Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson should have been the worthy winner. The basic ideology behind the disapproval was that MrBeast, through his massive philanthropic activities and YouTube videos had impacted the world way more than Taylor Swift.

Jimmy is involved in massive philanthropic projects both on and off camera. If taking into account only his on-camera projects, every other video on his YouTube channel is about helping people in need and he sometimes finds a way to give away racks of money through his creative ideas. The year 2023 has been one of the finest in that regard as MrBeast has involved himself in numerous activities, including building 100 wells in Africa and ensuring the healthy livelihood of the people, especially children, providing treatment and surgery for over 1000 blind people thereby returning their light in life, providing ailment to over 1000 deaf people allowing them to hear once again, and lastly helping a bunch of people out with hundreds and thousands of dollars.

Other than philanthropic activities, The YouTube sensation has brought about a revolution in the world of social media and content creation inspiring thousands in the industry to achieve success. One should also not forget the thrill, excitement, and entertainment his video provides to millions of people worldwide. Also to be duly noted are the numerous records he has broken on the way and his continuous single-handed exertion to become the most subscribed YouTuber in the world.

Despite Squid Games: The Challenge’s failure, Netflix refuses to give MrBeast a chance at creating a game show

Upon the massive success of the Squid Game web series, Netflix went on to create Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality show that completely replicates the original. Unfortunately, the reality show turned out to be a disaster with contestants of the show planning to sue the entertainment conglomerate based on the rough, painful, and life-threatening conditions they had to experience during the shoot.

At the same time, following the massive success of MrBeast’s reality games videos including his version of Squid Game and Beast Olympics, he had called out prominent production houses to help and fund him so that he could create his own game show. As a matter of fact, The YouTuber also promised that the game show would be the biggest in the world with views and viewtimes massively exceeding regular limits.

Recently, Netflix went on to renew Squid Game: The Challenge for a second season despite the massive season 1 disaster. The news triggered MrBeast’s fans to go berserk questioning why they would renew the “garbage” show instead of bringing Jimmy on board, learning from his creative ideas, and thereby proceeding to create a blockbuster reality game show. A fan pointed out how Netflix could be afraid of MrBeast taking over Netflix if given a chance.