MrBeast Is All Set to Break His Little Fan’s Conditional Oath of Not Breathing

When it comes to reaching out to fans or helping anyone, Jimmy Donaldson a.k.a MrBeast never hesitates to take the leap. In fact, many times in the past, we’ve seen the YouTuber overwhelm people with his acts of kindness. Therefore, once again, Jimmy is ready to help out a cute fan who seeks MrBeast’s help to break his oath of not breathing.

With a staggering 170 million YouTube subscribers, MrBeast has mastered content creation in a way we can’t even imagine. Also titled one of the world’s most celebrated creators, there are many qualities that made Jimmy what he is today. Thus, kindness is definitely one of his many attributes that people talk about.

MrBeast’s soft corner for his fans is once again about to brighten someone’s day. Speaking of someone, he’s a little fan who’s on an oath of not breathing until Jimmy comments on his YouTube video. Well, the kid is going to witness one of the most memorable moments of his life.

MrBeast agrees to fulfill his little fan’s demand

This kid goes by the name of Steven who has a ‘Steven Gaming TV’ YouTube channel. Two years back, Steven made a video with the title “I will not breathe until mr.beast comments on this vid”. As the name suggests, the 26-second video featured him blocking his nose with his own fingers. Moreover, he says, “In this video, I’ll not breathe until MrBeast comments on this video. Stating now.” Check it out yourself in the below video.

Recently, a Twitter user ‘Everything Out Of Context’ bought this video up to MrBeast’s attention. Hence, that’s when Jimmy asked the community to help him with this video’s link as soon as possible. “SOMEONE LINK ME ASAP” says MrBeast.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/EverythingOOC/status/1683003258930102272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrBeast/status/1683176736211587076?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Minutes after Jimmy’s tweet, the fans volunteered to get the video’s link to him. Eventually, many people shared it in the comment section. Thus far, MrBeast must have already had the link to Steven’s video. At the time of this writing, Jimmy has yet to comment on the video, but he surely will in the coming time. It reflects the YouTuber’s commitment to his fans’ happiness.

