xQc Reacts to Pokimane Unfollowing Him, Shortly After She Announced Her Boycott of Starbucks and McDonalds

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the most prominent live streamers and content creators in the streaming industry as of today. xQc started his career as a professional Overwatch player but rose to prominence after showcasing his gaming talent on stream while blending in some reaction and commentating content.



Felix had a budding relationship with fellow streamer Imane “Pokimane” Anys until it was initially threatened by the Twitch vs Kick drama between them and then xQc’s recent Gaza video controversy.

As far as the controversy is concerned, xQc had reacted to one of the Gaza attack videos on one of his previous streams. Using such critical world situations for streaming content and making money out of it was completely opposed by the online community and his fans. Felix had further replied to one such criticism by uploading a picture of him with a bag of cash which further offended the community.

Although xQc made sure to address the situation in one of his later streams, one of his closest friends, Pokimane was offended by his decision. Felix was asked about the situation on his latest stream which made xQc explain that Pokimane had DM’ed him about the controversy. The streamer further added before he could even explain the situation, Pokimane proceeded to unfollow him on various socials because of her strong feelings about the Palestine issue.

Pokimane boycotts Starbucks and McDonald’s for not taking a stance in the Gaza situation

xQc was asked about Pokimane unfollowing him because of the Gaza controversy just a few hours after she had announced her boycott of Starbucks and McDonald’s on her official Instagram page. Pokimane took such a sudden decision against the big-name brands since they refused to take a stance and support a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The online community reacted negatively to Pokimane boycotting Starbucks and McDonald’s. People stated that there was nothing relevant between coffee and fast-food companies and an ongoing war. Many people also mentioned that no one was going to hear what she had to say while a Twitter user mentioned he would buy more Starbucks hereafter. Another person clearly stated that it was just a publicity stunt from Pokimane which would help her gain more views in the future.

While most people stood against her statements, a few stated that she was brave and smart to think of such an approach. A commenter claimed at least she was doing something about the situation while other streamers were acting as if nothing was happening.