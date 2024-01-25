“He Just Got Outta Surgery”- a Complete Update on N3on’s Health

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama has been battling a serious health condition for several years. As per announcements from his manager Kayn, the streamer finally had the stomach surgery. For a better understanding, N3on was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease during his schooling years. Owing to the complications of the disease, he had a couple of his school years completely destroyed.

Crohn’s Disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that tends to affect the entire digestive system. This disease also induces severe symptoms including abdominal pain, weight loss, anemia, and in severe cases cancer. Due to the nature of this desease, N3on does not have the option of a complete cure. Patients need to go through regular screening and treatment just to keep the symptoms under control.

Similarly, N3on was prescribed weekly shots and has been on and off hospitals since his diagnosis. Unfortunately, the weekly shots had led to a weakened immune system and thereby to high temperatures and fatigue once in a while. On December 22, 2023, Rangesh posted an update revealing that he had been sick for a couple of days. N3on had a fever and various other illnesses forcing him to stay in bed and for frequent hospital visits, which in turn affected his streaming routine.

After managing his career and poor health for some time, he was further advised by his doctors to get surgery. On January 22, 2024, the Kick streamer updated his fans on Twitter stating that he was flying back home to get a serious stomach procedure. However, because of the major controversies he had created in his career, N3on got little to no support. Fed up by the hate received, he stated not to give any explanation because people were not ready to understand the complications and the seriousness of the surgery.

What did N3on get surgery for?

Although N3on never provided exactly what surgery he would be going through, based on the chronic disease he has and the complications explained, it should be some kind of bowel surgery. On January 23, 2024, the controversial streamer managed to provide another update regarding the surgery. He explained how he was on heavy medications while fasting which was taking a toll on his body. However, he added that the stomach procedure was set to take place at 7 AM on January 24, 2024.

By the afternoon of January 24, 2024, Kayn, N3on’s manager provided an update regarding the streamer. He wrote on Twitter, “He just got outta surgery, everything seems to be okay.” He also mentioned that they were still waiting for the final results from doctors and surgeons. N3on’s manager requested people to pray for N3on as he was in a lot of pain.

Since it was a major stomach procedure, the Kick streamer might be off-camera for a little while. He will take this time to fix himself up from the chronic symptoms and complications he was suffering. Not to forget that he has announced moving to Miami and staying with Jack Doherty. According to him, a new era was ahead and he was very excited for what the future would hold.