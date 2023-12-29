“He Pulled Up to Me” – Kai Cenat Reveals How He Met 50 Cent and His Son at the Knicks Game

Kai Carlo Cenat III recently revealed that he had met 50 Cent, a popular rapper and actor, and his son in the recent Knicks game and went on to share his unforgettable experience on his Twitch livestream. For a brief context, Kai Cenat is nothing less than a legend in the live-streaming space owing to his followers and subscribers count on Twitch and his recent recognition as the Streamer of the Year at the Streamy Awards 2023.

On the other hand, 50 Cent is a celebrated American rapper and actor. Shortly after being recognized by Eminem, the rap god, at a very young age, he flourished as one of the greatest rappers in the industry, releasing several blockbuster albums and mix tapes. Hence, even though 50 Cent might seem out of the streamer’s league, Kai tends to come across, meet, and share some exciting space with top-tier celebrities whether on or off-screen, and surprisingly he is popular enough for them to recognize him.

In his recent livestream, Kai shared his experience of meeting 50 Cent at a basketball game. Incidentally, the streaming sensation was out attending the recent New York Knicks game when he saw the rapper and his son pass by him. Kai added that he did not miss the chance and asked 50 Cent for a few pictures after the game. Moments later, to Kai’s surprise, there was a huge turn of events when he saw 50 Cent pull up to him. The streamer stated, “This n*gga literally put his hand on my shoulder, yo bro, take a picture with my little man real quick, he f*ck with you he made me get up and all that.”

Apart from Kai Cenat clicking pictures with 50 Cent, the rapper’s son came forward to get some photographs with the streaming sensation. Furthermore, Kai described the rapper’s son to be super cool and proceeded to give him an on-stream shoutout. Unfortunately, Kai Cenat forgot to ask one of the most important questions to 50 Cent, and he later asked it on the stream, saying, “Can I come on Power, I wasn’t in the moment of time of thinking of you were about to be in front of me but I should have asked you would you let me on Power 50?” He requested his viewers and fans to share the video and somehow get it to the rapping sensation.

Netizens were amazed by his experience. They claimed that Kai was “celebrity struck” and a commenter explained how streamers and content creators were way more popular than rappers and other celebrities. At the same time, a Twitter User asked him to stop bragging about his luck. According to him, not everyone has the opportunity to hang out with celebrities so he requested some humility.

Fans wonder if the meeting with 50 Cent is an indication of an upcoming collaboration

Kai Cenat could be considered to be the god of collaborations. He has met up with top-tier celebrities from all fields and has collaborated with them on livestream. In fact, the streamer was recently seen sharing his screen with one of the best female rappers and singers, Nicki Minaj. While Kai and Nicki went on to have a pretty exciting time together, his fans and viewers were starstruck by the endless collaboration possibilities in the future.

Thereafter, Kai got to meet the NBA legend, Carmelo Anthony and his son during the Christmas day Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. It was to everyone’s surprise that Carmelo went on to ask for a live collaboration to which Kai instantly said yes. Now, looking at the lucky streak, fans wondered if Kai’s recent meeting with 50 Cent was an indication of a possible future livestream collaboration.

Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the situation, the meeting was just a chance encounter at the Knicks game, and there is nothing to suggest a probable collaboration between 50 Cent and Kai Cenat at this time.