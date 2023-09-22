“He has my picture” – Valkyrae caught Sykkuno sleeping with her picture in Minecraft

Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter is one of the elite female streamers, who is known for her entertaining gaming live streams. On her recent stream, she was completely shocked to see her friend and fellow streamer Thomas “Sykkuno” holding her picture in Minecraft.

Advertisement

Valkyare and Sykkuno’s friendship is not something new to the world. Fans love to see them together, as they enjoy the chemistry between them. Moreover, they were roommates and lived with other renowned streamers like Fuslie, kkatamina, and Yvonnie. But Sykkuno left the house a few months ago and was replaced by TinaKitten.

Although Sykkuno is no longer a roommate, he still hangouts and streams with Valkyrae and others. But in a recent live stream, the American streamer was caught holding his friend Rae’s picture in his hand. It even left the “YouTube Queen” in absolute shock.

Advertisement

Valkyrae surprised to see Sykkuno with her picture

Valkyrae recently visited her friend and fellow streamer Abe’s Minecraft server. Already many of her friends: Fuslie, Sykkuno, kkatamina, and Blaustoise, are part of the server and have been playing together for quite some time. So, the 31-year-old finally decided to join her friends on this Minecraft server.

While Valkyrae was exploring Abe’s Minecraft base, she suddenly saw Sykkuno’s character holding her picture in his hand. The 31-year-old was in shock to see why he had that picture. But Sykkuno had already logged out of the game, so he wasn’t even there to explain why he had that picture.

“He has my picture. What is this? Why does he have that?”

Soon, the others on the server came there and started questioning about the picture. However, the reason for Sykkuno having that picture was kkatamina. She wanted to put a picture on the wall near Sykkuno’s in-game character. But she was about to get caught by Abe. While taking it down, she sent it to Sykkuno’s hand.

Advertisement

Abe’s Minecraft server was a great shock for Rae

Sykkuno holding her picture wasn’t the only shock that Valkyrae got after visiting Abe’s server. While getting a tour of their base, she spotted two pictures that took her by surprise. Those pictures were of none other than Valkyrae’s. Moreover, she revealed that those pictures were exclusive to her Instagram.

“Oh my god, why is that photo here? It’s too hot? Why do you guys use this pic, it is Instagram-only.”

If those pictures weren’t enough, Fuslie showed Rae how they had even used other photos from her Instagram. Later, Fuslie took Rae’s in-game character’s photo with those posts to celebrate her first day on the server.

Undoubtedly, it was too much of a shock for the YouTube streamer, as she never expected her friend Fuslie to use her photos to decorate Abe’s Minecraft server. If you want to know more about Valkyrae, click here to read why she likes talking to Fuslie.