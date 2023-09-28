“I am saying, you should quit” – Sneako wants Samantha Frank to quit OnlyFans since he believes she is spreading negativity through her actions

Nico “Sneako” Kenn De Ballinthazy is currently one of the most popular livestreamers in the industry. He started out on YouTube and Twitch but was banned permanently for his controversial statements and situations. Interestingly, during his recent Rumble live stream, Sneako asked Samantha Frankto quit OnlyFans and stop spreading negativity in the world

Samantha Frank is a popular social media influencer who has earned a lot of fame for her OnlyFans page. She previously dated Jack Doherty, a popular YouTuber, and Sneako considers Sam to be his sister. As a result, Sam has been a part of Sneako’s live streams in the past and the latter has tried to influence her professional decisions.

Let’s dive in to see what Sneako thinks about Sam’s OnlyFans career, shall we?



Sneako wants Samantha Frank to quit OnlyFans

Sneako organized a Rumble livestream quite recently and decided to feature Samantha Frank in it. Interestingly, during the live stream, Sneako decided to bring up and share his thoughts about Samantha Franks’ OnlyFans career. In fact, he even started the conversation by stating “I think you should quit your insanity forever and come back to being a good girl”.

Sneako insisted that he wanted Sam to be a good sister to him and added that as a brother he was upset that she was contributing negativity to the world. Samantha responded by asking if Sneako actually thought quitting OnlyFans was the best for her. His immediate response was “You should quit, Yeah”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sneak0o/status/1707231245808107765?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

According to Samantha, it was the best business option for any girl at the moment and hence, she asked why he did not want the best for her. However, Sneako gave a religious response claiming that quitting OnlyFans would save her soul and ultimately get her to heaven because she was not going to get any of that money after death.

Naturally, Sam got emotional and explained that she had to earn that money to support her parents because they did not make enough to pay the bills. She also added that she has got her parents blessing to do her job. However, according to Sneako, Sam was not going to get god’s blessings because there was no way god could bless people who make content on Only Fans. Unfortunately, this made Sam burst into tears and she left the conversation to calm herself.

Sneako loves featuring OnlyFans girls

Sneako has been featuring Samantha Frank and various other OnlyFans girls on his live streams for quite some time now. Andrew Tate recently commented on this habit and stated that Sneako was using them to promote his own content. Andrew also added that Sneako could drop to any level just to get some views on his livestream.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1707115915161051391?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sneako’s conversation with Samantha Frank about quitting OnlyFans garnered a ton of reactions. The online community had plenty to say about both Sneako and Sam. While a commenter was happy that Sneako was doing what Sam’s father should have done many called Sneako out stating that he was involving himself in her career.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/complete_ten/status/1707232475666075869?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/be_indomitable/status/1707364713384874491?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On top of it, some claimed that Only Fans was not the only way a woman could earn money. In fact, they even mentioned that Sam should quit OnlyFans because she could earn money in multiple other ways.