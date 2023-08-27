“I am pushing myself to the max” – MrBeast opens up about work pressure and mental health, fans want him to take a much-needed break

Jimmny “MrBeast” Donaldson is currently the YouTuber with the most subscribers in the world under the individual creator category. But with fame and high numbers come high work pressure. MrBeast recently updated his fans on Twitter that there has been a decline in his mental health.

Advertisement

MrBeast provides his viewers with some of the most entertaining videos on YouTube. He is known to be a very creative individual with the will to work hard. Other than YouTube, he is popular enough to own two very popular businesses i.e. MrBeast Feastables and MrBeast Burgers.

Let’s dive in to see what Jimmy had to say about his workload and his declining mental health. His fans also gave a few suggestions that could help him overall.

Advertisement

MrBeast explains about his workload and mental health

MrBeast has uploaded some of the most engaging YouTube content this year. And a few of them also proceeded to achieve great heights. MrBeast’s video titled “Stranded at sea for 7 days” went on to break a world record for achieving the highest number of views in 24 hours. Jimmy’s next upload on YouTube broke the existing record already held by MrBeast. And according to him, he is still grinding to bring the best uploads every week.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrBeast/status/1695493740331446648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Recently, Jimmy interacted with his fans on X (Twitter) and mentioned that he has been filming every single day without a break to upload weekly videos. The YouTuber also claimed he only has a few days off from now until the end of the year and talked about his mental health, stating. “I am dying Mentally.”

Nevertheless, Jimmy hoped that his fans and viewers will love the videos when they are uploaded. He also exclaimed that he is pushing himself to the max to make sure they are done in time. Naturally, the post went viral over time, and his fans showed complete support for his hard work and dedication.



Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CharlesObi9895/status/1695493872510472262?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/acoro_eth/status/1695493830294765627?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But MrBeast’s fans now want him to take a little break from working. They need Jimmy to have a few days off, rest, and give priority to his mental health. They also gave him the GOAT status and stated that they could not wait to see his future videos.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SweetySofiaaa/status/1695500607447089592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_Tom_Henderson_/status/1695509009359396912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

MrBeast holds the GOAT status not just for his YouTube videos but also for his businesses. Click here to learn about MrBeast Feastables, one of the biggest competitors of the world-renowned Hershey’s chocolates.