IShowSpeed is dying to square up with KSI

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. and Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji are among the top-rated live streamers, YouTubers, and content creators in the industry. Besides the two content creators having a friendly, fun, and healthy relationship with each other for a long time, Speed considers KSI a fierce competitor in several fields including Boxing, Football, YouTube, music, and more.

Advertisement

As a matter of fact, they have already squared out most other fields except for boxing. IShowSpeed has proven to be one of the most-liked streamers on YouTube with more than 21 million subscribers on his channel, boasts millions of listeners on Spotify, and won an award at the Streamy Awards. On the contrary, JJ has millions of subscribers on YouTube, has been a prime part of The Sidemen, has proved to be an entrepreneurial icon, and has achieved a major feat in boxing.

There have been a couple of instances in the past where Darren has called out the Prime co-founder for a boxing face-off. The most recent turned out to be just before JJ’s fight with Tommy Fury Speed portrayed his interest in facing him. Surprisingly, JJ accepted and promised a boxing spar with Darren as soon as he was done destroying Tommy Fury. However, that never happened.

Advertisement

IShowSpeed is dying to fight KSI

IShowSpeed initially brought up the concept of boxing KSI when he met Olatunji privately. Based on what Speed explained in one of his streams, he has proposed a potential fight between them during their meet-up. However, KSI was quick to refuse the proposal placing an array of excuses for the refusal. The streaming sensation stated, “He made up every excuse in the book, I swear in my life”.

At a later date just before the Sidemen Charity Match, the streamer got hold of KSI when going live on YouTube. They initially spoke about the official football face-off during the match but Speed eventually brought up the topic of boxing each other and furthermore proceeded to demonstrate some of his moves. Unfortunately, KSI just had a hysterical laugh and nothing more.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ishowspeedsui/status/1729617354668015646?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As of now, IShowSpeed has finally lost his patience and proceeded to call out KSI on his official Twitter handle. He showcased his impatience by stating “I have been waiting to kick your a** for a long time, when is the sparring match, stop ignoring me and stop being scared”. Furthermore, the streamer also pressed KSI to drop a date immediately.