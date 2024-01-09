EA FC 24 Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Brian Brobbey is the Eredivisie Player of the Month (POTM) for December, and a special edition card of the Dutch forward is now available in EA FC 24 as a reward for completing a new Squad Building Challenge (SBC). Here’s all you need to know about this fantastic card, including how to obtain it.

Advertisement

Player of the Month is a monthly promotion that has been offered in Ultimate Team since the series was called FIFA. Every month, Electronic Arts chooses the best player from their league and rewards them with an enhanced card. The Ajax star Brian Brobbey was named Eredivisie Player of the Month in December for his outstanding performance.

About Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM card

In Ultimate Team, the Ajax striker’s base card is a 76-rated Common Gold. Most fans would not consider this their first-choice striker and will just get rid of it as fodder for SBCs. However, EA FC 24 has awarded the Dutchman a new 86-rated Eredivisie POTM, which has incredible stats when compared to the base edition. Fans may now consider including it in their squads.

Advertisement

There aren’t many unique cards from Dutch soccer’s top league. Fans may now obtain one with the 86-rated Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM card. This is especially helpful for those putting up a team based in the Eredivisie and the Netherlands. Moreover, this card adds a fast and physically strong profile striker to the squad.

How to obtain this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Like every other POTM card, the Brobbey Eredivisie POTM card is also exclusive to the Squad Building Challenge. So, EA FC 24 fans must complete the challenge by assembling a squad of eleven players. However, there are some requirements that they must follow while creating the required squad.

At least one Dutch player should be part of the team.

The overall team rating should be over 85.

Putting together the necessary lineup for this Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM SBC would cost fans over 40,000 Ultimate Team coins. However, the challenge could be completed with fewer coins by using untradeable or unrequited cards. If fans run out of these resources, they could participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more coins and card packs.

If EA FC 24 fans want to have this 86-rated Brian Brobbey Eredivisie POTM card in their team, they should finish the SBC as soon as possible because it is only accessible in the Ultimate Team for a short period.