“I Don’t Want To Be Part of It” – Pokimane Doesn’t Want To Be Compared to Sssniperwolf Over Her Alleged Doxxing Controversy

Imane “Pokimane” Anys is one of the biggest names in the streaming scene due to her gaming live streams and vlogs. Aside from her entertaining content, she has also got a lot of attention because of her controversies. However, the “Twitch Queen” doesn’t want to be compared to Alia “SssniperWolf” Shelesh’s oncoming doxxing case.



YouTuber SssniperWolf has often been associated with various controversies. A few months ago, all eyes were on her for breaking up with her long-time boyfriend, Evan Sausage, following a cheating rumor. Once again, she made it to the headlines for doxxing fellow YouTuber Jack “Jackfilms” Douglass.

Doxxing has been a problem for the streaming community for the past few years. Every internet personality tries their best to prevent their personal information from getting public against their wishes. But there are always instances when they fail to do so. In most cases, it is a fellow content creator who ends up doxxing someone from their community.

Pokimane hates being compared to SssniperWolf

Jackfilms made videos criticizing SssniperWolf for her content. In response to these videos, she asked her 34.1 million fans over an Instagram story whether she should visit Jack’s home and confront him. But she shared a picture of his house in the story, revealing where Jack lives.

Jack didn’t like the Turkish creator’s behavior and naturally accused her of doxxing. He further asked YouTube to take proper action against SssniperWolf for this offense. Later, SssniperWolf responded to Jack by accusing him of defaming her via his videos.

But this case took an interesting turn when “Twitch Queen” Pokimane joined the scene. Some fans compared SssniperWolf to Pokimane, as they speculate Shelesh won’t face many consequences like Poki. They also believe their being female streamers works in their favor in these situations.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/pokimanelol/status/1714438674891637166?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Pokimane didn’t appreciate the comparison, as she is also against doxxing. She even asked YouTube to help Jack in this case. Further, the “Twitch Queen” addressed how she always took responsibility for her mistakes. So, she doesn’t want to hear such comparisons again.

Old SssniperWolf controversy resurfaces

If the doxxing allegations weren’t enough, SssniperWolf has another controversy to deal with. This latter is not something new, as this a past controversy where SssniperWolf was heavily criticized for suggesting young people on Omegle do something questionable.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1714080308436328953?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If things don’t settle soon for SssniperWolf, matters can get even worse than they already are. She hasn’t said anything about Jack after accusing him of defamation. But it would be interesting to see how things turn out.