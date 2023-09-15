“I love Valorant” – DrDisrespect becomes a Valorant fan after an incredible solo queue grind

Herschel “DrDisrespect” Beahm IV is among the elite streamers, who rose to prominence by playing Call of Duty and Fortnite on livestream. But the “Two-Time” doesn’t like to play Call of Duty much these days. He has instead started enjoying the first-person hero shooter Valorant.

In recent years, Valorant has emerged as the most prominent title in the FPS genre. Millions of people are actively playing Valve’s free-to-play hero shooter. These figures continue to grow as more players join the game. Now, DrDisrespect has also fallen in love with this FPS title.

DrDisrespect has over 4.53 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Fans enjoy watching the 41-year-old’s FPS skills on livestream. But aside from his skillful gameplay, Doc is also famous for being a harsh critic. He is among the tough crowd that is hard to please. Still, the hero shooter Valorant managed to have enough quality to fill him over.

DrDisrespect loves Valorant

The 41-year-old has been an avid fan of the Call of Duty series. As a result, he mostly plays Modern Warfare II or Warzone 2.0 on the livestreams. Despite playing these titles, DrDisrespect hasn’t been much impressed by the latest Call of Duty games. He has often dissed Activision for creating the recent CoD titles.

DrDisrespect was so dissatisfied with the games that he decided to create his own FPS title, Deadrop. Apart from playing his game, the 41-year-old has recently been streaming CS: GO and Valorant. After an incredible solo run, he tweeted to declare his love for Valorant.

This isn’t the first time for the 41-year-old streamer played Valorant, but it wasn’t his go-to game. Yet, after his latest streams, fans might get to watch him spend more time with Riot’s FPS . Moreover, professional Valorant players and fans also praised him for his incredible run, which might motivate him to grind harder.

Doc is pushing for Immortal Rank

DrDisrespect isn’t only playing Valorant lately because he enjoys playing the game. He is playing the first-person hero shooter to reach Immortal, the second-highest rank in Valorant. After his incredible solo run that he bragged about on Twitter, he reached Gold from Silver. It might be a matter of a few more streams before “Two-Time” becomes Immortal.

How many streams would DrDisrespect need to reach the second-highest rank? It would be fun to see Doc play more Valorant even after reaching his goal. If you liked reading about it, click here to discover how Apple iPhone 15 Pro will redefine mobile gaming.