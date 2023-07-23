“I miss the old xQc” – xQc is accused of streaming less because his girlfriend is around

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the legends of live streaming. He was live streaming and going through some online content recently. It was one of the reactions to his Instagram story on Reddit, where he was accused of streaming less because of his girlfriend.

xQc has been in several relationships before, and he has a girlfriend right now. The online community expects live streamers and other content creators to be the same forever. It was the same kind of situation that he had to face during his recent live stream.

xQc did not keep quiet about the online reaction that blamed her girlfriend. He opened up about his relationship and explained it is nothing like how people think. Let’s dive in to see what precisely the person accuses xQc of and xQc’s live stream reaction.

xQc is accused of streaming less because his girlfriend

He was going through his subreddit page in xQc’s most recent live stream. It was against one of his Instagram stories where he was blamed for streaming less because of his girlfriend.

A person says on the community reaction that he misses the old xQc. He adds that he has been streaming much less since his new girlfriend. He is quick to respond and says that it is an out-of-pocket comment. Felix “xQc” states that the person’s comment was false and adds that statements like these make you look dumb.

xQc explains that he always tries to ensure people cannot say this about his girlfriends. He also adds that he knew comments like these would pop up one day. xQc further opens up about his relationship and says his girlfriend has not been around. People love to blame his girlfriend, but how is it possible if she is not around?

He clarifies the reason why he has been streaming less. xQc states that he has been going through a terrible time where everything was trash. He adds that he was aware that his fans were turning on him and blaming him, and he feels it’s unfair.

xQc is not only going through his fans blaming him and his girlfriend for less streaming. Lately, he has also been suffering with his shoulder and needs to see a doctor as soon as possible.