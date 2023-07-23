Felix “xQc” Lengyel is considered to be one of the superstars of live streaming on Twitch and Kick streaming platforms. He is known to be very open about various life situations. It was in his recent live stream that he stated that his shoulder was messed up. So he needs to visit a doctor as soon as possible.

xQc is long known to follow a very unhealthy lifestyle. He does not include any form of exercise or proper food habits in his life. So it might be possible that his unhealthy lifestyle is possibly catching up to him.

Numerous people in the online community also stated similar views during his live stream. Let’s dive in to have a deeper view of what happened to his shoulder. Also, let’s see how people are reacting to his health condition.

xQc shows concerns about his shoulder during a stream

It was at the end of xQc’s gaming live stream he opened up about his shoulder condition. He started up by saying to the chat that it is not a joke and he is going to stop stalling. Then xQc proceeds with the words that he needs to go to the doctor soon.

xQc was seen holding his shoulder and he explained that his shoulder might be leaving its socket for some reason. He then shows on the live stream how he rotates his shoulders to put it into place. xQc includes that he hears a click or a pop every time he does that and hurts very badly.

Once he goes through this process he does feel fine for a while. But according to him this is a recurring problem and he needs to fix his shoulder by himself very often. Most of the stream chatters and comments from YouTube took this situation as a joke. But there were a few to give him possible solutions.

One person suggested getting a nice massage so he could get rid of stiffness but xQc pointed out that it was not stiffness and that he thinks he got his shoulder out. Many other people pointed out to consult a physiotherapist while a few told him to stretch once in a while for comfort and safety. According to the majority of the people, it was his unhealthy lifestyle of eating rubbish and not exercising that caught up to him.

xQc discussed his shoulder problem on Kick with whom he signed a 100 million dollar. Although he has already started live streaming on Kick, Logan Paul does not seem to believe his Kick contract is true.