“I Think You’ll Beat Him” – KSI Claims N3on Can Beat Adin Ross in a Fight

Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji appeared on Rangesh “N3on” Mutama’s latest Kick livestream where they had a conversation about what the result would be if N3on were to face Adin David Ross in a fight. Adin and N3on started their careers as friends, but things soon went sideways leading to a bitter fallout. At the same time, Adin and JJ are possibly in a legal battle regarding a boxing event the former plans to organize.



Advertisement

Amid such a situation, N3on unexpectedly collaborated with KSI on his latest livestream. Among various topics, the streamers talked about what the outcome would be if N3on were to face Adin in a fight. According to JJ, N3on would have an upper hand if he were to fight Adin Ross. The YouTuber even specified that stamina was the only thing that could help N3on best the 23 year old Nevertheless, he seemed quite certain of N3on’s victory as he stated,

“I think you’ll beat him.”

Advertisement

Explaining the possible outcome of the fight, the Sidemen member stated, “I think it will be close but I don’t think he will be able to take you, bro. I think you would beat him, just through stamina alone…You will just keep going…I don’t think you will be doing much damage but I think he will just be exhausted from the amount of punches you do.” JJ’s compliment put a wide smile on N3on’s face. He acknowledged that he has more stamina while dissing Adin about his past addiction problems that has supposedly worn him down.

Fans claim KSI knows what he is saying

N3on has been working on his strength and boxing skills lately. After breaking up with Samantha “Sam” Frank, he has invested a lot of his time training and rediscovering himself as a new man. Based on N3on’s past on-stream spar sessions, he has toughened up and is more slick with his moves. At the same time, Adin Ross has not shown much progress. The streaming sensation started working out a few months back. However, even though, he has shown a significant reduction in his weight, his strength and stamina are yet to be developed.



Advertisement

Keeping in mind how Adin Ross was not able to handle a gentle kick from the UFC champion Alex Pereira during his recent Kick livestream, fans agreed that KSI knew what he was saying. They believed Adin Ross was too weak to win against N3on, and even though the fight would be close, the 19-year-old might eventually emerge as the winner.

