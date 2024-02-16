Is Patrick Mahomes A Gamer? Chiefs Star Quarterback Claims He Would’ve Tried Esports If Not For The NFL

Patrick Mahomes recently claimed to be a gamer at heart and if it weren’t for the NFL, he would’ve been an esports player. For the uninitiated, Patrick Mahomes is on every headline in the sports world right now. He is currently the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, winners of the Super Bowl LVIII. He joined the team in 2018 and since then has led them to four Super Bowl appearances. Mahomes is one of the five quarterbacks who have three or more Superbowl wins under their belts.

He has also won the MVP award for a couple of seasons playing under his team and is currently the hottest name in American Football. And him winning the MVP in this year’s Super Bowl turned him into the talk of the town. Mahomes in the one-shot interview spoke about how he’d be an esports athlete if he were not in the NFL. He also mentioned how his favorite game is Call of Duty which has commanded a legion of fans ever since the early 2010s.

What Do Fans Think of Mahomes’ Esports Aspirations?

People on X showed the usual behavior, offering reactions that alternated between sarcasm and sincerity. People were guessing which esports organization he would join while also talking about what kind of loadout he would run if he were to play in public Call of Duty matches.

X User ‘orrneryplays’ sees him using the Riot Shield, Stun Grenade, and Fire Shotgun combo which is quite annoying to deal with, especially for rushers and SMG players. Aside from speculation, Call of Duty fans were also talking about how happy they were to see their favorite NFL star showing interest in playing the game.

Aside from the fans who were ecstatic about his involvement with Call of Duty, there were the confident ones who were throwing out friendly challenges and banter.

It is quite difficult to get into the esports world in the current day but it is good to see that people know about the field aside from the already involved ones. Patrick Mahomes is one of them and fans were delighted to see that.