EA FC 24 Kingsley Coman Ultimate Birthday SBC: Steps to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team

The Kingsley Coman Ultimate Birthday SBC is now live in Ultimate Team. EA FC 24 fans have the best opportunity to get their hands on an attacking threat for your squad. Here is everything to know about this new card, from its incredible stats to ways of acquiring it.

Ultimate Birthday is a unique in-game promo that EA Sports released to celebrate the anniversary of Ultimate Team. This year’s Ultimate Birthday will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of this online game mode. The promo provides selected players with drastically improved stats, overall ratings, and even new Playstyles.

The stats of the Kingsley Coman Ultimate Birthday card?

The French winger’s base card has an 85-rated Rare Gold, which was a decent card to own when the game was first launched. He has twice been a part of the Team of the Week (TOTW), receiving 86 and 87-rated cards. He also received two 88-rated cards as part of FC Fire and Ice. However, all of these previously released cards are inferior to his new 91-rated Ultimate Birthday edition.



EA Sports tries its best to prevent fans from creating or acquiring overpowered cards, but sometimes the developers might forget their ideologies. Recently, they released a new Coman card that is an absolute menace. The card has over 94 pace and 93 dribbling to destroy the opponent’s defense from the flank. The card also has Rapid and Pinged Pass to further improve the performance. This new card is especially useful for creating teams based on French or Bundesliga players.

Steps to get this new special card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

EA Sports released the new Ultimate Birthday cards via packs. However, some of them are exclusively available via SBC. Players will have to put together six squads of eleven players while meeting some requirements to get the new 91-rated Coman.

Bundesliga

At least one Bundesliga player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 84.

France

At least one France player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 86.

Top Form

At least one TOTW player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 87.

88-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 88.

88-Rated Squad

At least one TOTW player should be part of the team.

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 88.

89-Rated Squad

The team’s overall rating should be higher than 89.

Fans should have at least 761,000 Ultimate Team coins in their in-game wallets to buy the required cards from the Transfer Market. Alternatively, they can use fodder or duplicate cards from their inventory to complete the SBC. Besides, if players are low on cards or coins, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more coins and card packs.

We recommend fans complete the new Kingsley Coman SBC, as they will be acquiring a great forward for their team. However, they should remember that this card is available for a limited time only.

