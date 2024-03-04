Does Adin Ross Own Kick and Other FAQs About the 23-Year-Old Streamer

Adin David Ross is undoubtedly one of the most popular and wealthy live streamers worldwide. However, his journey wasn’t easy as it tested his patience, perseverance, and diligence. The streamer started as a regular gaming creator known primarily for his NBA 2k gameplays. However, he soon switched to variety streaming which propelled him to prominence, leading to millions of followers and subscribers on Twitch and other social media platforms.

Adin used to have more than 7 million followers on the Twitch live-streaming platform before he was permabanned. Thoughtfully, in 2023, he jumped to Kick.com, Twitch’s rival streaming platform where he became the first person in history to achieve 1 million followers. Being a popular internet personality, Adin Ross naturally owns three YouTube channels with a combined 5.5 million subscribers. His other achievements include 7.5 million followers on Instagram, 2.4 million on Twitter, and a massive 6.4 million followers on TikTok.

Does Adin Ross own Kick?

Yes, Adin is a part-owner of Kick. Adin Ross explained the situation on the Bradley Martyn podcast when asked about his ownership of the platform. According to the streamer, he owned a good amount of equity in Kick, making him a part-owner alongside Ed Craven and Bijan Tehrani. Furthermore, based on various sources, he is speculated to own about 30% equity in Kick.

How did Adin Ross start his career?

In 2019, Adin Ross started his career as a live streamer on Twitch. His exciting NBA 2K gameplays earned him a spot in a gaming group through which he got to meet other streamers and YouTubers. However, in 2020, Adin got a golden opportunity to increase his popularity when basketball legend LeBron James connected with him on a call. He uploaded the clip on Twitter which soon went viral and helped propel him to prominence. Eventually, the streaming sensation switched to interview, reaction, and review streams on Twitch which got him even more viewers.



What is Adin Ross’ relationship with Andrew Tate?

Initially, Adin and Andrew Tate had a mentor-mentee relationship, but it was more close-knit than anyone could have imagined. The duo first met each other in 2020 over a livestream and Adin started frequenting Tate’s streams soon after. Unfortunately, Andrew Tate is a pretty controversial personality, and Adin’s closeness with him began haunting the latter’s career. Still, their friendship continued to be strong and Adin has supported Tate through all ups and downs.



Why was Adin Ross banned from Twitch?

Adin Ross was banned from the Twitch platform seven times before his permaban in February 2023. His use of hateful slurs and symbols broke the platform’s terms of service leading to multiple warnings and temporary bans. Unfortunately, things escalated to such an extent that the Amazon-based platform had to make a strong decision against the streamer in 2023. Twitch revealed it was because of “Unmoderated hateful conduct in chat” while according to Adin Ross’ explanation on the Full Send podcast, it was because he had displayed a Kick chat box on a Twitch stream which unfortunately comprised offensive slurs.