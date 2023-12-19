“Convergence Was the Perfect Finale” – Riot Games Satisfied With Their First International Valorant Tournament in India

Riot Games concludes their first-ever international Valorant tournament in India, Convergence, on December 17, 2023. This event saw teams from across the globe, including local Indian teams, showcase their talent. The American game developers are satisfied with their first major esports venture in this subcontinent.

This Valorant tournament concluded with the Turkish esports organization FUT Esports standing victorious after a nail-biting finale. Sukamal Pegu, Esports Lead, India and South Asia at Riot Games, congratulated the winner and expressed his appreciation to the participants, sponsors, and fans for helping to make this tournament a huge success.

Arun Rajappa, Country Manager, India and South Asia, Riot Games, also shared his thoughts on the success of their various campaigns in India this year. Riot Games had many events in this Asian subcontinent in 2023, from celebrating Valorant and Harbor’s anniversary to hosting an international esports tournament.

Convergence was the perfect finale to a year of exciting initiatives in India and South Asia, from celebrating Valorant’s anniversary with fans at gaming cafes, to cheering on teams at the VCSA, to giving back to the community at Harbor’s anniversary event.

Pegu and Rajappa also revealed that Valorant Convergence would return to India the following year in a “bigger and more exciting” manner with even more games and experiences.

Valorant Convergence 2023 paved the way for more esports action in India

India has never been a major player in the esports scene, but with Convergence’s success, it is definitely a market with a lot of potential. Riot Games revealed that their first-ever international tournament in this South Asian country met its objectives.

This esports event spanned over four days and got a lot of attention from Valorant fans. Over 10,000 people attended Convergence in person to support their beloved teams. It received positive internet engagement, such as organically trending on Twitter in India for two consecutive days.

With Convergence’s success and accomplishments, it isn’t surprising that more major esports tournaments will be held in India. There are chances for other big-name developers like Valve and Epic Games to set their eyes on this Asian subcontinent. They could bring events related to Counter-Strike 2 and Fortnite.

Even Riot Games plans to explore more opportunities in India and help develop the esports scene from a grassroots level. It would be interesting to see what the former has planned to top their inaugural Valorant Convergence in 2024.