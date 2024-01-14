EA FC 24 Ashley Cole Centurion Icon SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

Amid the excitement around the ongoing FC Versus and the upcoming Team of the Year, EA FC 24 has brought back an earlier promo, the Centurion. Ashley Cole Centurion Icon card is now available as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) reward in Ultimate Team. Here’s all you need to know about this special in-game item, including how to acquire it.

Centurions is a unique promo that EA Sports introduced in Ultimate Team to celebrate players who have made over 100 appearances for a club or county. The legendary English left-back has appeared in over 150 and 200 official games for Arsenal and Chelsea, respectively.

About EA FC 24 Ashley Cole Centurion Icon card

The Chelsea legend’s standard Ultimate Team card is an 86-rated Base Icon. It’s not the finest Icon card in the game, but it’s still a good one to have on your team. EA Sports later released the Centurion edition of Cole which is 89-rated and has better stats than the base edition.

Icon cards are beneficial in Ultimate Team because they always have remarkable stats and provide excellent chemistry. This 89-rated Ashley Cole Centurion Icon helps fans put together a competitive squad from several leagues or nations.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Like every Icon SBC, EA Sports didn’t make it easy for fans to acquire the 89-rated Ashley Cole Centurion Icon. To complete the SBC, they would need to put together eight starting elevens. If assembling so many squads wasn’t difficult enough, they also had to meet certain requirements when building the squads.

Born Legend

Eleven Rare Bronze players should be included in this lineup.

Rising Star

Eleven Rare Silver players should be included in this lineup.

On a Loan

The overall rating of the lineup should be over 81.

Ashley in Red

One Arsenal player should be included in this lineup.

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be included in this lineup.

The overall rating of the lineup should be over 85.

The Three Lions

One English player should be included in this lineup.

The overall rating of the lineup should be over 87.

League Legend

One Premier League player should be included in this lineup.

The overall rating of the lineup should be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The overall rating of the lineup should be over 88.

Fans would have to spend over 585,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market to build the eight squads for completing the SBC. However, they can reduce the number of coins required by using untradable and unwanted cards. If fans are running low on cards and coins, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to obtain more.

EA FC 24 fans should soon complete the SBC for the 89-rated Ashley Cole Centurion Icon, as this Ultimate Team challenge is only available for a limited time. Once it expires, fans can only acquire it via Transfer Market where it could cost more than completing the SBC, or rely on their luck to get one from a pack.