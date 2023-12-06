IShowSpeed Has His Match, He Will Fight KSI on December 15

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. and Olajide “KSI” Olayinka Williams Olatunji are two of the most celebrated YouTubers and live streamers worldwide. Apart from their budding friendship, they consider each other to be friendly and healthy but fierce competitors in multiple careers and sports, including boxing.

Although Speed and KSI have been equal in most of their competitive fields with both achieving great feats, Boxing was set aside for later. As a matter of fact, Darren has called out JJ multiple times, both privately and on-stream for an official boxing spar but according to him, JJ has always ignored him or promised a later date. Thereafter, it was just before the KSI vs Tommy Fury boxing face-off that KSI promised to spar with Speed.

Surprisingly, The Sidemen FC charity matches have been the only place for both Darren and Olatunji to show off their merciless but healthy aggression against each other. People got to see the first official showdown between KSI and Speed during the 2022 Sidemen FC match where IShowSpeed took down the Prime co-founder within the first 20 seconds of the football game.



However, the long and impatient wait is finally over now as both competitors confirmed December 15, 2023, to be the official date for the ultimate boxing spar between IShowSpeed and KSI. The announcement came just a few days after IShowSpeed, having lost his patience, proceeded to call out the Prime co-founder for a boxing battle and urged him to drop a date. The boxing spar is set to happen in London on December 15, 2023, at 4 am GMT/11 pm ET/8 pm PT and well be streamed live on IShowSpeed’s YouTube channel. It has also been promised that all the donations and YouTube ad revenues will be donated to the Anthony Walker Foundation.

IShowSpeed and KSI are ready to fight

After officially announcing the spar date on their respective Twitter pages, IShowSpeed and KSI came face-to-face on Speed’s recent YouTube stream. Darren was seen all all hyped up for the match, flexing his muscles, and vowing to destroy KSI in the ring. Meanwhile, even though JJ did not have a serious face on, he surprisingly acknowledged that IShowSpeed was fast with a smirk on his face.

Speed explained how he wanted the match to be very serious by stating, “This is not a joke, this isn’t content, this isn’t no bullsh*t, I am going to seriously beat your a**, You think this is funny”. Furthermore, the streamer added a hint of disrespect asking KSI to get out of his phone, in response to which the Prime co-founder promised a little hit in the ring.

The promise stirred up a fun little rivalry between the duo as Speed stated: “Bro, you are not knocking me out, you are not knocking me out, no no…, try to knock me out, play serious bro, play serious, if we are going to box you have to play serious bro”. Shortly after, JJ tried calming down the situation by stating “We are gonna have a bit of fun, Bro, If I am serious you will die, so…, Alright anyway, December 15th, let’s do it”.