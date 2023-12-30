IShowSpeed Receives Much-Deserved Love as He Wants to Meet a Fan With His Face Tattooed on the Super Fan

Darren “IShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. recently came across a video on his Discord featuring one of his super fans showing off a fresh tattoo of Speed’s face. For a short context, IShowSpeed is currently one of the most celebrated live streamers and YouTubers known for his variety of streaming content. Shortly after starting his streaming career on Twitch at a very young age, he had an immense boost in popularity because of his exciting content and humorous, and eccentric behavior.

Over the years, he gradually rose to ultimate prominence with over 22 million subscribers on YouTube and thereafter won the Variety Streamer of the Year award at the Streamy Awards. The streaming sensation therefore has super fans all around the world. Recently, Speed had one of the most overwhelming experiences of his life when he came across a video on his official Discord showcasing one of his fans showing off a fresh tattoo of Speed’s face.

IShowSpeed’s face immediately turned bright with a smile on and was seen clapping his hands out of joy while watching the video. He stated, “Chat, W, he got me tatted, put the W’s in the chat, this is the first…” Further on, The streaming sensation also expressed how eager he was to personally meet the person featured in the video.

iShowSpeed reacts to super fan who tattooed his face on him. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/pXkWUdYSnJ — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 29, 2023

Unfortunately, the Twitter community had opposite thoughts about the tattoo. While a couple of people wished they had such fans in their lives, most people proceeded to call it cringe and sh*t. A commenter stated that the dude in the video had regretted the decision after the tattoo was complete while other users commented that the tattoo was terrible and that the tattoo looked more like Michael Jackson and not Speed.

That shit looks terrible — PugDinner (@DinnerPug) December 29, 2023

Cringe ngl — Leo|Editor (@EditsbyLeo) December 29, 2023

IShowSpeed wants to meet the superfan

Immediately after watching the video, the streamer showcased an interest in meeting the person who had Speed’s face tatted on his arm. According to the streamer, this was the first time he had such an experience. He stated, “Yo, chat, I want to meet this dude bro, I wanna meet this dude who got me tatted bro, I wanna meet this dude, I genuinely wanna meet this dude who got me tatted bro, he is the first person chat, he is the first person in the world to get me tatted bro.”

IShowSpeed started his streaming career at a very young age and it was after several years of hard work, dedication, and creative and compelling content ideas that the streamer was able to reach such heights. Speed was initially able to experience the complete craze of his fans around the world when he visited multiple countries including India, Japan, Scotland, UAE, and more. However, no one had gone to the extent of getting his face tatted on their body.

Adin Ross and Ishowspeed Give out Gifts for Christmas #adinross #ishowspeed #n3on #adinrossclips #zherka pic.twitter.com/uJPWrgjOAJ — wstnnn (@Wstnnnnn) December 24, 2023

This incident being the first time in his life would mean a lot for someone so dedicated to his work and trying to provide fresh and exciting content regularly just to make fans happy. The video is also an indication that the streaming sensation’s popularity is increasing day after day. Keeping in mind that IShowSpeed recently visited and surprised a lot of people and fans during Christmas in full Sanat mode and handed out presents, there is certainly a possibility of the streamer making sure to meet the dude with Speed’s tattoo in the future.