Jack Doherty Comes Under Fire for Disrespectful Comments, Fans Outraged at the Ignorance

Jack Doherty recently posted a controversial picture of him and his car parked in a disabled-specific parking spot with a twisted comment that brought him under fire for being disrespectful toward the disabled. Just for a brief context, Jack Doherty is a young YouTuber, live streamer, and social media influencer who was initially known for his creative but cruel pranks, but soon drummed up an infamous reputation for controversies.



Advertisement

Eventually, especially after he started live-streaming, Jack turned into a controversial and disrespectful person mostly hated by the community. The streamer became known to be a bad influence on his viewers after he was seen portraying rude behavior among women and strangers, and lately, there have been situations where he harassed people and started public fights.

It was recently that the Kick streamer posted a picture of himself and his newly bought Mansory Lamborghini Urus on his official Twitter handle. However, everything was wrong with the picture as people noticed him parked in a disabled-specific parking allotment. Moreover, they were also enraged with the comment he had written for the post which was, “I am so r*tarded they let me park in the handicap spot.” The comment was so disrespectful, targeted, insensitive, and insulting to the handicapped and disabled people that the online community immediately and severely revolted against him.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dohertyjackk/status/1741250718244196626?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Keeping in mind that Jack Doherty’s viewers are mostly teenagers and young adults, such distressing behavior could ultimately prove to be a bad example. As a matter of fact, young viewers tend to copy their influencers’s activities in real life thereby posing a threat leading to major public and legal issues, and Jack’s continuous bad influence could prove to be disastrous.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/concrete_found/status/1741274896678719573?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans believe Jack Doherty should not be relevant in this day and age

Fans were unhappy about the picture he had posted and especially the comment he had added with it. A Twitter user stated that it was the coldest comment of 2023. Many people cursed him that karma would do its job in the future and thereafter he would be using the disabled spot again just not as an insult but as a necessity. Another commenter badly hoped he would get into a crash and fly out of his windshield.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1741271752842351008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheCaptainOfMMA/status/1741268915022348387?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, most people either believed Jack was too unintelligent to realize what he did wrong or that the streamer knew exactly what he had to do to get himself posted on various news outlets and thereby gain massive clout. People also discussed how he should not be given the slightest of recognition, and get him canceled as he was a harmful influence to most fans and teenagers. A commenter clearly stated, “Kids going to end up saying and doing the wrong thing.”