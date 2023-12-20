The Online Community Claims Jack Doherty Is a Bad Influence After the Streamer Was Found Trying to Enter a Club With a Fake ID

Jack Doherty recently tried getting inside a club in New York City using a fake ID, and the online community claims the streamer poses a bad influence on his viewers, a vast majority of whom are teenagers. For a brief context, various clubs in America only allow people who are above the age of 21 which Jack is not. So he decided to use fake ID cards to get him an allowance inside the club. But things did not end as expected for the Kick streamer.

Jack Doherty is a live streamer on Kick.com, a YouTuber, and a social media influencer known for his countless controversies. The YouTuber constantly stays under fire for his rude behavior with his friends, women, and sometimes with strangers in public. People have also called out Jack for harassing people, starting public chaos and fights.

It was during his latest Kick stream that he set another controversial example for his viewers. The controversial streamer tried to get inside a club even though he was underage and further tried using fake ID cards to get himself an allowance. It is important to note that most of Jack’s viewers are teens and his doing so on live stream poses a bad example to his viewers and could encourage teenagers to practice the act. As a matter of fact, teenagers using fake ID cards to get inside clubs and buy alcohol already remains a recurrent international issue and Jack’s influence can worsen the situation.

Now that the streamer has crossed the limits of setting a bad example, the online community believes he should be taught a lesson about what influencers are meant to be for society and their viewers. Similarly, people mentioned Jack being stopped and threatened by the security guard at the club was a pretty good start for showing him his place.

Despite being a known streamer, Jack Doherty wasn’t given special treatment at the club

Jack Doherty recently organized a New York City stream with a bunch of other girls and friends. The streamer even went on to book a private jet for their travel. Although Jack and his friends had planned to visit a nightclub in the city, the plan did not go as planned. Jack Doherty being only 20 years old is considered underage for club entry and alcohol and certainly so he planned to use a fake ID to get permission to enter the club.

There was a turn of events when the security guard outside the nightclub was convinced that the YouTuber was underage, and was to use a fake ID for entry. The security stayed calm and explained how his trying to use a fake ID could lead to adverse results. Surprisingly, despite being a famous streamer and content creator, he was treated the same way anyone with a fake ID would be treated.

When the streamer tried questioning and recording the security’s reaction he stated, “Yo, don’t record me, I will f*cking slam your camera, Don’t be stupid if you use these cards it’s not going to go the way you think it is gonna go, so I advise you to walk away, don’t use these cards, son, so please step away, thank you, I appreciate it so much,…Once again, I advise you to leave.”