Kai Cenat next to call out Pokimane’s cookies to be overpriced after xQc

Imane “Pokimane” Anys, one of the leading female live streamers, launched her own snacks company “Myna Snacks” primarily focused on selling dark chocolate cookies. Although the product received a ton of reviews, unfortunately, most of them turned out to be negative with some positive feedback once in a while.

A lot of big names in the streaming industry claimed the product was not that good despite demanding a high price. Recently, Felix “xQc” Lengyel was sent a promotion package for reviews by Pokimane, and the streamer barely ranked the product 5/10. Furthermore, Felix added the cookie looked like burnt nuggets, carbon, or marshmallows while it tasted like a worse version of an Oreo top cookie.

Not surprisingly, xQc’s review caused many people to fume against him. Shortly after, Bruce “BruceDropEmOff” Ray Condones was found defending Pokimane and her new product while he explained how xQc could not be trusted for his food/snack reviews as he would have no taste buds left in his mouth because of his alleged drug addiction.

Kai Cenat joins xQc to call Pokimane’s cookies overpriced

Similarly, Kai Carlo Cenat III was recently sent a promotion box of Pokimane’s Myna Snacks cookies. Very similar to xQc, he decided to taste-test the cookie on stream while promising that he would give a very honest opinion. Shortly after going through all the accessories in the box, his initial smell test turned out to be great as he explained the cookies smelled like fudge.

However, there was a change in expression after tasting the cookies as he claimed with a blank face that the cookies were extremely dry while the chocolate tasted decent. He provided surety that people would need either milk or some kind of beverage to soften the cookie. Furthermore, Kai and his friend tried out various ways to make the product better assuring viewers that it was way tastier if eaten warm. Nevertheless, Kai Cenat during his final review stated “On my life though, not worth $28, I will be honest with you bro, my honest opinion bro, not worth $28”.

Netizens who have paid for the product and a lot of popular names have started to hate the pricing of the product in comparison to the quantity and quality of the snack. Netizens even called out Pokimane for selling cookies for triple the price but it did not end well as the streamer called the critics “stupid and broke boys.”