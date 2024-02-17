MrBeast’s X Content: Fans Are Quick to Express Their Disappointment as MrBeast Posts His Old Videos on X

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson’s recent video on X turned out to be a major disappointment for his massive fan base. The YouTube sensation posted an eight-month-old YouTube video as his recent X (Twitter) post and further added an exciting caption to make it sound like a new one. The original video was titled “Ages 1-100 fight for $500,000” and was initially posted on his main YouTube channel on May 28, 2023.

For the video, Jimmy managed to convince and bring in 100 people with an age range from 1 all the way through 100. Thereafter, they were trapped in individual glass cubes and put through the challenge of not leaving as long as possible. The YouTuber had also set a ginormous prize amount of $500,000 to be won by the last person to leave the cubicle room. To keep the challenge fair and square, he also organized small games and votes to decide sudden eliminations. Ultimately, it came down to age 40 and 52, and thereafter the person aged 40 won the ultimate prize.

I found 100 people ages 1 thru 100 and trapped them in cubes. Then they competed in mental/physical challenges for $500,000 to see which age is the best 😀 pic.twitter.com/oMnP46zfYi — MrBeast (@MrBeast) February 17, 2024

The video did an excellent job when posted on YouTube eight months back, and has garnered 334 million alongside more than 6 million likes. However, even though more than 3 million people have seen it on X in the past few hours, MrBeast’s fans had an opinion to share. They enjoyed and were massively happy about Jimmy’s success on the new platform but at the same time disappointed since they had already seen the content eight months back. Keeping this in mind, they suggested MrBeast hereafter upload new and engaging content exclusively for X (Twitter). According to them, that could have the potential to be more successful with higher view counts, likes, and revenue hikes.

Why is MrBeast posting old videos on X?

MrBeast has always been into posting content exclusively on YouTube. However, a while back, Elon Musk suggested that the content creator might try his hand at posting videos on X. Although Jimmy believed he would not get the same revenue from X, he still decided to give it a try. Hence, on January 16, 2024, MrBeast posted his first full-length video on the platform claiming to analyze the ad revenue it could make.

Since then, he has been testing X’s monetization model just by posting a few older videos from YouTube. If he is satisfied enough, as per recommendations, fans might get to see exclusive and new videos on X once in a while. Yet despite the positive response from X, MrBeast also doubted if Elon Musk has been pushing additional ads on his videos to boost revenue.

8 month old content. Is it not worth posting something brand new or exclusive? pic.twitter.com/z4Zvprsu78 — Jeremy Judkins (@jeremyjudkins_) February 17, 2024

Mr. Beast, this is yet another old video. They have fewer views than new videos. Make us a new video! — Marcel Zimmer (@marcelzimmer) February 17, 2024

Hence, people believe posting older videos on X will not help Jimmy get a proper representation of how much revenue he can earn from the platform. Although his videos have been acquiring more than 100 million views, fans still believe new and exclusive content would make more people click on his X content. There might also be a possibility of exclusive content on X acquiring equal views and revenue as YouTube.