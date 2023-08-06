N3on states on Twitter that he quits because of experiencing the worst week of his life but netizens think it was just a publicity stunt

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama is a YouTuber and a controversial streamer on the Kick live streaming platform. On August 2, 2023, he blew away the internet with his viral video of being assaulted by a few people. On August 4, 2023, he addressed on Twitter that he had a terrible week and would quit streaming and YouTube.

The viral video shows a few people ripping his shirt off and removing his shoes and spectacles. But the online community seems not to be ready to accept the viral assault video of N3on is true. There exists a lot of debate about whether he had faked the harassment.

Let’s understand why N3on is trying to quit and what the online community thinks is happening.

Netizens think N3on’s assault was just a publicity stunt

Just after a day of his harassment, N3on posted a short video on Twitter. He stated in the video that he had had a terrible week and did not know what he did to deserve the assault. He calls himself a joke and a disgrace to his community and religion. N3on states that he has done YouTube for five years, and nothing like this has happened to him.

He tells his viewers he never wants to show his face again, but he loves everyone. The online community has had second thoughts about his incident since the beginning. They think this is a publicity stunt to attract more followers and viewers.

Netizens immediately took over the Twitter comment section to reveal their thoughts. Many people stated that he should not even be famous in the first place. They made comments asking, “Who made this guy famous.” Another commenter stated that it was wild how he even got famous.

And most of the other commenters were convinced it was a publicity stunt. They shared a bunch of humorous memes to portray their feelings. Netizens also made a joke about his looks, talking about his way of dressing and his eyebrows.

Although most people commenting were against his actions, a few understood what he had gone through. They tried convincing him back to pursue what he was doing.

