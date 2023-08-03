Did the friendship with Jesse erode the friendship between xQc and Pokelawls? Netizens think they are acting like a children

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the top-rated gaming streamers on Twitch as well as on the Kick Live streaming platform. Georgie “Pokelawls” Karam does not nearly have what xQc does with around a million followers on Twitch and a little more than 382k on YouTube. They seemed to be good friends until recently xQc stated that their friendship has eroded.

Advertisement

xQc has been staying in Pokelawl’s house for quite some time now. He is also good friends with Jesse, one of Poke’s close friends. According to xQc, It was when he started spending time and streaming with Jesse, Poke’s friendship with xQc started eroding.

But netizens have a few other ideas as to why they are acting like children. Let’s dive in to see what the online community thinks could have happened between xQc and Pokelawls.

Advertisement

Netizens think xQc and Pokelawls are acting like children

The onstream clip of xQc explaining his friendship with Poke went viral on Reddit. The commenters took the opportunity to present their views on what could have happened.

Reddit user DrAnalist added a comment to the clip stating that xQc was clearly overstaying at Poke’s house. According to DrAnalist, Poke’s mom wanted to live with Poke because she has cancer but xQc’s presence is interfering with that from happening. He also thinks it is because xQc is so loud and a night owl Poke does not want him in the house while his mother is home.

So DrAnalist and a few other people agree that xQc and Poke should have a talk with each other and figure this out instead of behaving like children. Netizens also proceed to call xQc and Poke manchild. They state their job has stagnated their brains to be a teenager with no ability to problem solve or think ahead of time.

A lot of people in the online community are having thoughts about why xQc does not get his own place to live. He does have loads of money, so he should just rent out an apartment or an Airbnb. People also ask why xQc as well as a bunch of other rich people are so weak at figuring out when to get their own place to live.

While most people have various thoughts, a few think Poke has the habit of behaving like shit when he is not given attention. It is true that Jesse was spending way more time with xQc than Poke so Poke has now lost his tolerance levels.

Advertisement

Living in a home has always been a problem for xQc. Click here to know why he feels unsafe even on normal days.