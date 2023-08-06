Andrew Tate is down to offer N3on some physical training but netizens think that won’t be necessary

Rangesh “N3on” Mutama is a young live streamer and a YouTuber recently known for his viral assault video. On the other side, Emory Andrew Tate III is considered a very popular and controversial social media personality.

Advertisement

He is also a former kickboxer and a businessman. According to a recent upload on Twitter, Andrew Tate offered N3on an opportunity to join him for training after Andrew saw him being harassed.

Andrew Tate has always been known for his strength and masculinity. But a number of people from the online community think N3on does not need Andrew Tate or his training. According to netizens, N3on is a fake but does Andrew Tate think that way?

Advertisement

Let’s dive in to see what Andrew Tate has to offer to N3on, and what netizens actually think of this scenario.

Netizens think N3on does not require Andrew Tate’s training

It was on August 2, 2023, a video of N3on being assaulted and harassed by a bunch of men went live on social media. It was within some time the video went viral all around the world.

Andrew Tate after coming across the video released a video stating that he probably deserves what happened to him. But he later adds that he is not a fan of bullying and that he could be traumatically affected by the incident. So Andrew extends his arms to give him physical training and help him out facing the situation.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DramaAlert/status/1687213481802747904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The online community after viewing Andrew Tate’s video on the internet decided to let him know about the real truth. Netizens stated in the comments section that Andrew Tate got easily baited in this scenario. They also proceeded to let Andrew know that the entire video was a complete fake and that it was just a publicity stunt.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/easybreezylive/status/1687214362300153856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/preachpiranha/status/1687236086509010945?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Although most people were polite enough to tell Andrew know a few made mockery of him. The commenters asked how the most popular, wise, and smartest man on the Earth did not understand that the video was fake.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HuCkFiNNCOD2/status/1687225054692552704?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Netizens also took the opportunity to show N3on more hate. A commenter stated that N3on looked pathetic telling they would not do such a scene even for clout. Twitter user LmfaoNate decided to compare N3on with Island Boys. They state that if N3on does not take Andrew’s offer, he will be more humiliated than the Island Boys. Few Twitter users were also seen prepared to take up Andrew’s offer if N3on was not to take his training.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NateeLmao/status/1687282737860968449?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

N3on’s harassment video has been very controversial from the beginning. Click here to know why netizens are sure that the viral assault video was just a publicity stunt.